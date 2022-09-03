Opinion

Adjusting the rules of football – Let’s speed the game up and have fun again

As usual, football finds itself trailing in the wake of most other team games, when we begin to talk rules of the game.

Is it not about time football took a peek at some of the other games and adjusted accordingly.

For example, the sin bin. I believe we are all tired of the shirt pulling, arm tugging, arm wrap arounds, referee harassing etc. I am quite sure these petty infringements of the rules would quickly disappear if the result was a period off the field of play sitting in the sin bin. The team coaches wouldn’t tolerate players being sent to the bin, leaving the team down to ten, nine or even maybe eight players for such stupid behaviour.

Show the yellow card for the first offence, a warning, then a yellow for the next subsequent offence, coupled with the dreaded bin. If there is a third offence by the same player then same again.

Let’s forget about two yellows = a red, that only spoils the game for both sets of supporters, leave the red for a serious offence when given straight.

As mentioned previously, in the beginning teams could find themselves with more than one player off the park at the same time. I honestly believe that this would be a short-lived situation, team coaches wouldn’t tolerate their players acting in such a manner, and we would all be watching football the way it should be watched.

In addition, why is our beautiful game spoilt by the man in the middle having control over timekeeping? Lots of them appear to have their hands full without this additional responsibility, appoint a timekeeper. Stop the clock each time the ball is out of play until it’s back in play. Let’s have 90 minutes of football, not the 60 minutes we are presently being dished-up, after all, that is what we are paying for.

I would imagine that in double quick time, time wasting would be a thing of the past as there would be no benefit from it, and the clock stops spot on 45 and 90 minutes.

Now for VAR, I actually support the technology, but when they start scrutinising each decision to the fine elements, it has gone too far. Not many want to see offsides given because a player has a shoulder blade peeking ahead of the oppositions trailing foot. Use the feet as the only body item, and if it cannot be concluded in a set time period, maybe 30-45 seconds, then revert to the referee’s original decision.

It has become a science, not a game, let’s speed the game up and have fun again.

