Opinion

A solution to Newcastle United injuries problem?

As a club, in the modern era, I think it is fair to say that Newcastle United are currently known up and down the country for maybe four things.

Sticking in most people’s minds (or in many cases, throats) has to be the fact that just under a year ago our club was taken over by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia and apparently, we are building a new training facility, so that we have enough storage space to keep all the extra baggage that came with the takeover.

Fans out there who watched Silence Of The Lambs on the big screen, were also around to see Windsor Castle going up in flames on the news, and who remember that there was actually a time in football when teams were only allowed a single substitute, will also surely remember the era of Keegan’s Entertainers.

Since then, Arsenal took the league title without losing a single game all season, Chelsea scored a hundred goals and Citeh went a step further, getting 100 points, but none of those teams generated the same levels of excitement as the legendary Entertainers. They were almost as likely to concede as they were to score but one thing they weren’t was dull.

The next thing we are famous for is our fans.

While St James’ Park in full swing can raise the hairs on the back of your neck, and most other parts of your body, fans around the country can’t quite get their heads around our traveling support. Second to none, and regularly confirmed as such by commentators and pundits alike, you’d be hard pushed to find fans from any other club with anywhere near the same passion and dedication.

So what’s the fourth thing we are famous for?

This one is not quite so impressive and while it’s something we have obviously tried to do something about, we don’t seem to be making improvements, and this season have even become worse.

For the last twenty-odd years there has been one table that we have been consistently top of, beating our rivals out of sight, and that is when it comes to Newcastle United injuries.

We annually dread the usually congested Christmas schedule, knowing that we are going to be a few men light, a situation previously exacerbated by our traditional lack of strength in depth.

While managers have tried different training regimens, science and even diets, they have all suffered the same fate with many star – read “critical” – players having extended down time in the colder months, making life in the prem for us a little more difficult than we ever thought it needed to be.

After all of the changes that have been made over the years to address this issue of Newcastle United injuries, just about the only remaining constant has been the physical structure of the training pitches, more specifically the substrate on top of which the turf sits.

I would hope that during the development of our new and aforementioned training facilities they consider this as a possibility, and as a matter of course try a different route.

Now to the more interesting bit.

When it comes to Newcastle United injuries we appear to have had a particularly bad start to this season, with unexpected soft tissue injuries to the likes of Saint-Maximin, Bruno and Isak.

Add to that the less surprising injury to Wilson, as well as earlier problems with Shelvey, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lewis, Fraser, Lascelles, and a couple of others, all since January last year, and you might be forgiven for thinking that in addition to the FA, the “big six”, most referees, VAR, Agbonlahor, Simon Jordan, Richard Keys and a host of others, God also has it in for us.

There again, we could just be doing something wrong.

A precursor to this latest rash of injuries was a fairly global statement from all players at the club, announcing that training under Eddie Howe is much more intense, and the players hadn’t actually realised just how unfit they had all been under the previous regime.

Putting all the above information together, would it be too much of a stretch to suggest that the combination of previously unfit players, inappropriate training substrate, and the increased intensity of Eddie Howe’s training schedule on that substrate is responsible for us having so many players out injured so early in the season?

Of course, many will object vehemently to this heresy, even blasphemy, and their reflex actions will kick in as they automatically defend against what they deem to be a vicious personal attack on our manager.

However, it’s not. I’m just pointing out that since the Fibrelastic pitches were put in place in 2007 we’ve had injury problems.

Of course it’s possible that Steve Bruce was technically ahead of the game, knew that the pitches were too hard / soft / springy / rigid / fizzy / whatever, and for that reason didn’t push the players too hard in training.

I think I’ll get that engraved on a copper plaque and stick it up alongside the others which say that Lee Charnley was a brilliant MD, Mike Ashley was a benevolent owner and Craig Bellamy was always game for an intellectual discussion.

