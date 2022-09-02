Opinion

A siege mentality is required if we are to go toe to toe with the likes of LiVARpool

I wrote an article roughly a year ago, entitled ‘Just say nah to VAR’.

This was probably a knee-jerk reaction on my behalf, after seemingly yet another miscarriage of justice concerning Newcastle United, and didn’t go down well with some of the readers.

So here we are into a new season under new ownership and yet even more controversy with VAR, especially when Newcastle play one of the self-entitled big boys such as LiVARpool.

After Alexander Isak scored his second ‘goal’ at Anfield on Wednesday, the linesman raised his flag after a few moments. I thought Isak was onside and certain angles seemed to ascertain to this, but after a shorter than usual review by VAR the goal was disallowed.

I firmly believe that had the goal been scored at the other end of the field there would have been far greater deliberation and time taken to allow the goal to stand.

Some will say that decisions even themselves out over 38 games, but I’m not having that, because this was why there was an apparent necessity for VAR in the first place.

We were told that borderline offsides (ie a shoulder or a toenail) would go in favour of the attacker and that we would see more goals.

After watching the match with my mates in Tynemouth Club I could see the general disappointment when Isak’s second excellent strike was disallowed.

As the initial rules don’t seem to be being applied fairly (especially in our case) VAR is spoiling the enjoyment during games.

Yesterday I met up with a couple of the lads and we discussed the previous night’s action and ultimate heartbreak.

Do I think VAR and matchday referees are unfairly biased towards the Septic Six….I certainly do beyond any doubt.

I reiterated to my mates what I told them last year after the takeover.

That the powerbrokers at the EPL along with most of the Septic Six and also a few others, never wanted or intended Newcastle United’s takeover by the Saudi PIF, Reuben Brothers and PCP Capital Partners to go through.

Therefore they all now have it in for us.

I also told them that it is going to take longer to break the stranglehold of the EPL’s rotten cabal, of which LiVARpool are the undoubted current darlings, than I initially thought.

Even though there had been timewasting, I thought that Andre Marriner was playing for as long as it would take for LiVARpool to score.

Saying that, we did have a chance to clear the winning effort which was so similar to Erling Haaland’s against us at St James’ Park.

I must also add that I am very suspicious of the motives of Jurgen Klopp and his antics before, during and after games.

We all know what we’re up against as Newcastle United fans, me and my mates were in agreement that we need to develop a siege mentality on and off the pitch, to combat the folk who see us as oiks and would prefer us to remain ‘in our place’.

HTL

