Opinion

A scam in the seats at Newcastle United and a trip to Darlington goes badly wrong

In my most recent article, ‘How it was, when it was, Newcastle United 1979-1985’, I documented how in a few short years, I went from attending my first game at St James’ Park to travelling the length and breadth of the country watching Newcastle United.

At the beginning of that article, I made reference to corruption at NUFC, but left that for another time.

It was Spring 1985 and being one of those kids who never really won anything, I was amazed to learn that I’d done something or other at school that warranted me receiving a pair of tickets in the West Stand for the visit of Luton Town on 23 February 1985. I took the old man.

We located our seats a good twenty minutes before kick off and had just about got acquainted with our unfamiliar surroundings when two thick set guys turned up, insisting we were in their seats. My old man explained we weren’t, showing them the ticket stubs and explaining how we’d come about them, but it was to no avail. A steward was summoned and once he became involved, we were shown the exit, although at least we weren’t unceremoniously dumped outside, being allowed to watch the 1-0 win standing in the paddock downstairs.

The old man took it on the chin but I was incensed, so much so that I grassed the steward up to the deputy headmaster on the Monday, who fair play to him, expressed his disapproval and after enquiries were made, presented me with tickets later in the week for the exact same seats for the next home game, against Watford. I also received a firm commitment that this time we would get to sit in them for the duration, which despite our joint scepticism, is what happened.

When we were there, we saw the same steward and the same two thick set guys who clearly had some kind of scam going, being allowed to sit a few rows from us. Not a hint of shame or embarrassment but no doubt seriously hacked off that we were back and in ‘their’ seats. Being young and full of bravado, I kept making eye contact with one of them, laughing as I did. The old man wasn’t too happy with me. On the pitch, we beat Watford 3-1, Rambo Reilly even getting on the scoresheet, but the whole episode left a bad taste and after my brief flirtation sitting with the flask brigade, returned to the sanctuary of the Leazes End, minus the old man of course.

In the comments section, I also responded to GToon, expressing my wariness of Darlington, for it was there in September 1985 that me and one of my mates got a good scudding, having determined that it would be a good idea to jump on the train on an otherwise boring Sunday and take in their Division Three encounter with Notts County. On the way, we met a County fan who at the time was living in Newcastle and since he was both wearing the gear and seemed okay, we thought supporting the other magpies for the day wouldn’t be a bad idea. Not very clever.

We weren’t far out of the station, not having the faintest idea where Feethams was, when we were approached by a group of lads who made the usual enquiries as to where we were from. Before we knew it, our newly found acquaintance proudly proclaimed that we were Notts County and that we were up for a scrap. The next thing I remember, in between spitting bits of chipped teeth out of my bloody mouth, was a fist to the temple from a bloke wearing a Barbour jacket (who seemed old enough to be my old man) which was probably the hardest thing that’s ever hit me. Remember the telly back in the day when you were flicking through the channels and there was nothing on? A kind of fuzzy snowstorm? That’s what I saw after his fist made contact, only instead of the black and white TV version, it was a kaleidoscope of vibrant colours that passed before me.

Somehow, I remained conscious and managed to stumble away and up the street to where a pub landlady had been watching events unfold. For a second, I imagined the landlady was part of the infamous Bank Top 200 and likely to join in the fun but thankfully, she took pity on me and motioned me inside the boozer where I managed to clean myself up in between grimacing at my front gnashers (although to be honest, I think the cosmetic dentistry that had just been performed ended up doing me a favour, as it added a certain amount of character to my beaming smile).

Deciding it would be far too dangerous to make the trip to Feethams, I gingerly made my way to the station, doing my best to avoid eye contact with anyone. On the approach to the station, I came upon my mate from whom I’d been separated from in the melee. He’d taken a few punches but was otherwise okay, having managed to stay conscious and leg it.

As for our friend from Nottingham, goodness only knows how and where he ended up!

