Opinion

A Captain’s Tale – Outstanding Kieran Trippier stats

I knew Kieran Trippier was good, but…I didn’t know he was this good.

You only really get a proper look and understanding of a player when they play week in week out for your own team.

So far, I have to say, that arguably Kieran Trippier has proved to be the very best signing under Eddie Howe and the new club ownership.

It was a no-brainer to make him captain this season whilst Jamaal Lascelles finds himself a squad player and his form in both defence and attack has been excellent.

On Saturday, he was my man of the match.

Zaha has been in stunning form this season and came into this match with four goals in four Premier League appearances BUT then ran into Kieran Trippier. It was amusing that as the game went on, the petulant side of Zaha became ever more apparent, his frustration as the England defender had him in his pocket.

I then saw this table from TheOther14, who specialise in stats and analysis on the 14 Premier League clubs (and their players) who aren’t ‘big six’ clubs:

Kieran Trippier has quickly become one of Newcastle United’s most important attacking players.

As the table shows above, from open play and set-pieces, Trippier created more (six) chances than any other player of the ‘other 14’ teams. It was also of course one of his many excellent set-pieces that was met by Botman and headed across the six yard box and which led to the ‘goal’ which was shamefully taken away, due to the incompetence of those in charge.

The basic stats show that since Kieran Trippier arrived at St James’ Park, Newcastle have only lost one Premier League game that the defender has started and that was the play until they score Liverpool game last week.

With three brilliant free-kick goals already, the former Atletico Madrid star is really giving added value.

I also delved into some other stats for the season so far, this is from the official Premier League site:

As you can see, of all the players in the entire Premier League, only two have put in more crosses than Kieran Trippier.

He really is so important to the way Newcastle United play, both in defence and on the offensive.

Just how hilarious is it, that the Newcastle United haters were all queuing up to say that the first signing under the new owners, ‘proved’ that the club were now recruiting has-beens looking for a final massive pay check and going to do the minimum to justify that cash.

Kieran Trippier is an excellent professional, a great player and captain, here’s hoping for both Newcastle United and England’s sake that he stays fit and available this season.

