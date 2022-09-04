News

4 Newcastle United live TV matches now confirmed before Christmas after Tuesday announcement

There are now four Newcastle United live TV matches confirmed.

An announcement on Tuesday meaning that we now know the full schedule of Newcastle United matches in the Premier League (see below) up to Christmas, both dates and times.

Two Newcastle United live TV matches had already been announced, with another two added today.

So four Newcastle United live TV matches in total confirmed before the Boxing Day fixtures, when NUFC are due to play Leicester away, on or around 26 December.

Newcastle United seeing their away game at Southampton moved in early November, then Chelsea home selected for Sky Sports as well, before the Premier League then breaks for six weeks and the World Cup finals in Qatar take place.

The Tottenham match had already been selected by Sky Sports but that away game has now been moved from the Saturday to the Sunday.

Newcastle United official announcement – 13 September 2022:

‘Three of Newcastle United’s upcoming Premier League games have been rescheduled in the latest round of fixture amendments.

The Magpies’ away game at Tottenham Hotspur in October has been moved for a second time, as a result of UEFA scheduling the following midweek. It was previously announced that game would be played at 5:30pm on Saturday, 22nd October, but Eddie Howe’s side will now make the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, 23rd October, with kick-off confirmed for 4:30pm.

United will also now travel to Southampton on Sunday, 6th November, with kick-off at St. Mary’s now set for 2pm. That game was initially set to be played on Saturday, 5th November at 3pm.

And Newcastle’s home game against Chelsea the following weekend has also shifted, with that game given a new kick-off time. Howe’s men will still face the Blues at St. James’ Park on Saturday, 12th November but that contest will now kick-off at 5:30pm instead of 3pm.

Sky Sports will broadcast all three matches live.

Any further amendments to the Magpies’ 2022/23 fixture schedule will be confirmed in due course.’

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed up to end of October 2022:

Saturday 17 September – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 1 October – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 8 October – Newcastle v Brentford (3pm)

Sunday 16 October – Man Utd v Newcastle (2pm)

Wednesday 19 October – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) Amazon Prime

Sunday 23 October – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 29 October – Newcastle v Aston Villa (3pm)

Sunday 6 November – Southampton v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

(Week commencing Monday 7 November, Newcastle have a third round League Cup match to play at home to Crystal Palace, as yet no confirmation of a date and time for that)

Saturday 12 November – Newcastle v Chelsea (5.30pm) Sky Sports

