3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0

Saturday ended Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0.

A match that ended up with no goals but plenty of drama…

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers / contributors to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game, this time it is Davey Hat Trick.

POSITIVES

We were the better side

For 70 of the 90 minutes, we had Palace on the rack. They started timewasting from 15 minutes in and didn’t really stop.

That’s a compliment to the improvement Newcastle have undergone in 2022.

I’ll take the point

I’ve seen Newcastle often enough to know that this is a game we’d have thrown away on countless occasions in the past.

There have been times in our recent history where confidence was low, trust in teammates was limited, and tactics were non-existent, but those days have gone. The team played like they thought they could win this right up until the last minute.

They fought for each other, they believed in each other and they went for a win in a game we may well have lost a year ago. And – lest I forget – Palace are a decent side

I still believe

After six games last season, we had three points.

The seven we have now took 14 games and the whole of August, September, October and November to accumulate in 2021, and we looked like favourites for relegation. We were a very poor side.

Now we are a good side. We’ll win games like this more often than we lose them. I was frustrated we didn’t win, but for me, it was a blip rather than a sign of trouble.

The crowd applauded the team off the pitch – deservedly in my view – and that says to me that they, like me, believe in Newcastle United again

NEGATIVES

V-A-flipping-R and a spineless, cowardly, craven ref

You already know this, but Newcastle had a perfectly legitimate (own) goal disallowed, when Joe Willock was penalised for a foul on the Palace goalkeeper after Tyrick Mitchell shoved him in that direction. The VAR official presumably decided Willock was probably at fault and asked the ref to check on the pitchside monitor. And instead of believing the evidence of his eyes, the spineless, cowardly, craven, Michael Salisbury decided that the goal should be disallowed.

If I come careering down your street in my car at three in the morning when everyone is tucked up in bed, smash into your car, and as a result your car hits your neighbour’s, your neighbour is unlikely to think the damage is your fault. If your neighbour is Lee Mason or Michael Salisbury, then he will. That’s the level of stupidity that was on display in this game.

Those fans who believe there is an agenda against Newcastle United will be even more convinced there is, and after what we saw at Liverpool, and this, I’m beginning to think they may have a point. It was a catastrophically bad piece of refereeing from everyone involved.

The conspiracy theorists will say that no one could be that incompetent, so they must be corrupt. On the evidence of today, I cannot muster a compelling argument against that view. And we’re supposed to be the best league in the world. I despair.

I went onto Twitter after the game just to see if I’d missed something, but even Palace fans were saying we’d been robbed, it was nothing short of scandalous.

Not clinical enough

We had a few good chances but fluffed our lines. Isak was as guilty as anyone, although he looks like a player.

However, we do need to create more chances, and we need to convert more of those that we do (create).

Depth of squad

The bar has been raised at Newcastle in the last eight months.

The calibre of player we have recruited is better than what went before. And – to be fair – quite a few of the players that were here pre-January have improved to the standard we are striving for. However, the squad isn’t yet all at that standard.

Without ASM, Shelvey, Wilson, Bruno and the much-improved Emil Krafth, our bench – plus one of two in the starting XI – looked sub-par against Palace. Nothing against any of the players – they would all die for the cause – but I’d expect six or so of the current squad will be upgraded over the next two transfer windows.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 3 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 48% (50%) Newcastle 52% (50%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 23 (7) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 9 (4) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Crystal Palace 5 (1) Newcastle 13 (6)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 79), Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Fraser (Anderson 70), Isak (Wood 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

