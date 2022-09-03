Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 match

Wednesday night ended Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1.

What can you say? Newcastle United playing ever so well and deserving the point they had earned, only for that oh so late…drama.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game, this time it is David Punton.

POSITIVES

Toe to toe

Another game where we have gone toe to toe with one of the so-called big six and come ever so close to getting something. Mere seconds away from a point at one of the hardest grounds to visit in English football.

And it was all achieved shorn of ASM, Bruno and Wilson. Plus, Botman was benched.

Despite the pain of defeat, what we have seen overall this season, and since February, augurs well for the longer-term future.

Some of the social media crowd want overnight success. It won’t happen. Rebuilding Newcastle Utd will take time, so to see how far we have come in less than a year is heartening.

A proper striker

Alexander Isak can take heart from scoring a superb goal on his debut. It was a calm and powerful finish high into the roof of the net in the glare on the floodlights.

He had a good game and was unlucky not to bag a brace.

There is plenty more to come from him as long as no fitness issues creep in (Howe mentioned a possible dead leg?)

He looks a hell of a player. You can see why Man Utd were keen.

Shifting the narrative

It may get a up a few noses that NUFC are no longer (hopefully) going to be whipping boys with a string of hapless managers and a spiteful owner who won’t invest.

Those days are over.

I dare say there are a few raised eyebrows around the game that Newcastle might well be what is termed as ‘being well and truly back’.

We are certainly a different prospect now. For my money, there are those outside of Tyneside who are a bit irked, don’t like it, and don’t really know what to make of it.

Time for the narrative to change, even if it takes time to get there.

This time last year we would have lost that game 4-1.

NEGATIVES

Kloppage time

A huge debate is raging over Newcastle Utd’s apparent time wasting.

The Anfield crowd booed us off at the end, no less, and the Reds’ consensus seemed to be that we got exactly what we deserved.

That’s their slant on it, of course. If there was time wasting then we won’t be the first team in the history of the game to try a bit of that. They should take it as a back handed compliment, given how hard it is to play at Anfield.

There was a minimum of five added minutes. Let’s face it, we have seen games when the watch has hit the right amount of added time on the dot and the referee blows up straight away.

It had a feel that Andre Marriner was going to play on and on until the home side scored.

And that’s kinda what happened.

This is an independent Newcastle United website with fans contributing articles, so I am bound to say that we feel robbed. I think that we were, regardless of how Liverpool supporters see it. We will have to agree to differ. They won. We lost. On another night that would have ended 1-1.

It’s one of those moments in football when you can say ‘if that was the other way round, and the Toon had pinched it in 90+8, they would be calling for a public enquiry’.

Football can be one heck of a cruel game.

The defeat leaves us still looking for a first win at Liverpool in the Premier League since April 1994. It’s an abysmal record. One day, surely, we’ll get a win down there?

On the corner

Eddie Howe was right to point out that we didn’t defend that corner well enough.

See above for whether you think the game should have still been going on at this point, but the fact remains, that it very much was and we switched off.

We allowed their player to pinch the winner and turn one point into three.

Howe wants to drive excellence and a big takeaway here is that we have to learn to remain alert right up to the whistle.

It has cost us.

The goal that never was and squad depth exposed

The video assistant deemed Isak to be offside when he netted in the second half. It was a big moment. From what I have seen he seemed on. Another controversy. When you rattle that lot they bare their teeth. Both benches were less than sportsmanlike at the end.

It was also a game that perhaps showed we still lack that bit of extra depth in the squad.

The options to come on being Murphy and Wood. No disrespect, but in the longer-term, United need a stronger bench to help with game management.

Speaking of which, I do have a concern that Howe will have a hell of a job on his hands lifting the players for the weekend after the manner of that defeat. They will be hurting. It’s a test of his management in this moment.

The highs and lows of football can be incredible. On Sunday we were jubilant with a last gasp leveller at Wolves, then come midweek, it’s deflation with latest of late winners.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 – Wednesday 31 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Isak 38

Liverpool:

Firmino 61, Carvalho 90+8

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 72% (73%) Newcastle 28% (27%)

Total shots were Liverpool 23 (5) Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 (0) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Liverpool 13 (8) Newcastle 0 (0)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 86), Fraser (Murphy 64), Isak (Wood 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

