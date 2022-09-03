Transfer Market

3 Newcastle United players leaving for Elche, Man Utd and Barnsley on deadline day – Report

A trio of Newcastle United players are heading out of St James’ Park.

Whilst we wait to see whether there may be an incoming surprise or two, there are some who have played their last games for NUFC.

It is of course well documented that Martin Dubravka is leaving Newcastle United.

His move to Old Trafford will be finalised today, the goalkeeper set to join Man Utd on an initial loan, with a buying option that will be triggered automatically if making a certain number of appearances.

However, deadline day morning has seen another two Newcastle United players revealed as on their way out.

The Telegraph with the informed info on the pair.

Matty Longstaff is set to join Barnsley, with The Telegraph reporting that the club who are currently sixteenth in League One, will sign the 22 year old initially on loan, with that move then becoming a permanent one at the end of this season.

No surprise at this departure, as he hasn’t featured in any matchday squads this season and it appears that he has been kept until the end of the window, just in case there was going to be a series of midfielders picking up injuries.

Meanwhile, the newspaper reports that Federico Fernandez is also heading out, going back to La Liga. The Argentine defender previously having played for Getafe and now set to join Elche.

The Telegraph saying that whilst Eddie Howe rates him and he is popular at the club, Federico Fernandez wants regular first team football at this stage of his career, as he is set to turn 34 in February (2023).

The central defender was set to be out of contract in ten months time anyway.

