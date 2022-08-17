Opinion

World Cup opens up possibility for Newcastle United women’s team at St James’ Park

The Newcastle United women’s team kick start their WPL Division One campaign on Sunday against Merseyrail.

This is set to be a pivotal season for Becky Langley’s squad as they look to kick start their rise up the women’s football pyramid, building on a second place finish and near miss last year.

It would be fantastic to see the Newcastle United women’s team which had been neglected by the club for so long, reach the top of the women’s game.

It now feels like a critical moment in the women’s game following the national team’s success in the Euros. Hopefully NUFC are able to tap into this growing interest with a successful season in black and white.

I think that the World Cup in the men’s game provides a perfect opportunity for Newcastle United to increase interest and exposure in the women’s side of the club. As there will be a break in men’s top flight club football between November 13 and December 26, no premier league games will be played at St James’ Park for six weeks.

During that Premier League break, the Newcastle United women’s team are scheduled to play Bradford City Women (27 November), and Merseyrail (December 11) at home. These games are currently scheduled to take place at Whitley Park, but with no men’s matches, what a great chance to play back-to-back women’s home matches at St James Park?

Last season some 22,000 fans piled into St James’ Park to see the lasses beat Alnwick ladies 4-0 in the first ever women’s game at St James’.

Amanda Staveley has already stated that the club hope to repeat this every season, but playing extra games in between men’s first team matches, is surely a headache for the ground keeping staff (perhaps a Tottenham Hotspur style rotating pitch could offer a way to play more Women’s and U21 games at SJP?).

This break in the premier league is a great opportunity to show case Langley’s team and get the fans behind the girls. Howay the Lasses!

