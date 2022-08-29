Opinion

Wolves star humiliates himself – Thinks Steve Bruce is still Newcastle United boss

Ruben Neves scored a superb goal to give Wolves the lead on Sunday.

That wasn’t enough for all three points though, as Allan Saint-Maximin popped up with an even better goal in the 90th minute.

However, Ruben Neves at least has some consolation, as he was easily the outright winner of the Premier League clown of the week award.

I think his club need to have a post-match check just in case he suffered a severe concussion that nobody picked up on, as otherwise I am struggling to think of the reason(s) as to why he came out with these post-match comments on Sunday…’Of course, their (Newcastle’s) style of play is like that. Just long balls and second balls. They are not a team that wants to have the possession too much. We knew that. We prepare really well for that.’

Hmmm. What actually happened in the real world at Molineux yesterday?

Wolves 36% possession and Newcastle 64%.

Wolves 10 shots and Newcastle 21.

Wolves 4 shots on target and Newcastle 6.

Wolves 4 corners and Newcastle 13.

Clearly, this severe concussion (or other reality altering impact) has meant that Ruben Neves still thinks Steve Bruce is in charge at Newcastle United. The last visit to Molineux turned out to be Bruce’s final NUFC away match and the usual ultra negative tactics, lost 2-1, only had two shots on target and one of them was Hendrick’s goal due to farcical defending by Wolves.

Quite astonishing these comments really and to make it worse, the interviewer doesn’t pull Ruben Neves up on this nonsense and say, well the facts are a completely different reality. I don’t want to get too political BUT this is very much like the easy ride the current Government get, coming out with total nonsense (lies) as the country falls apart and the media largely fail to take them properly to account for the disaster they are overseeing.

Anyway, back to Ruben Neves.

Newcastle United dominated the game and had two thirds of possession.

Eddie Howe had Newcastle playing a brave game, pressing high and stopping Wolves playing it out easily from the back, meaning it was the home side often knocking the long balls. Indeed, Ruben Neves played more long balls (13) than any other outfield player on the pitch yesterday! You couldn’t make it up.

As the stats show, the big problem Newcastle had wasn’t possession or dominance of the game, it was NUFC converting dominance into goals. Reality is that it is Wolves who are the most boring negative team in the Premier League, last season only the relegated trio scored less goals than Wolves, whilst only the top four conceded less goals than them.

Wolves play such a negative style, taking few risks that might leave them open at the back, no wonder there were less goals (81) in the 38 Wolves PL matches last season than any other Premier League club.

Neves also wants to make out that it was Wolves who deserved to win the match AND were the big victims of decisions from the referee and VAR official.

Yes they did lead through his excellent opening goal but just because Newcastle didn’t score until the 90th minute, doesn’t mean Wolves deserved the win. Quite the opposite in fact.

As for the refereeing and VAR decisions.

By a million miles it is Newcastle who should feel aggrieved, an absolute joke that the shirt pull on Sean Longstaff didn’t have a penalty awarded. VAR didn’t even ask the referee to go and look at the pitchside screen. It was an absolute joke.

Almost as much of a joke as when the referee didn’t blow when Ryan Fraser was clearly pushed to the ground, as Wolves scored a second ‘goal’…this time at least VAR did intervene to avoid an absolute travesty. That challenge in that situation gets blown up 100 times out of 100. Yet Ruben Neves reckons it should have stood. The thing is when people don’t tell the truth like in his case, whether it is the stats and how yesterday’s game actually played out, they make themselves look total clowns who can’t be trusted in anything they say. Does anybody believe for one second that if Newcastle had scored a goal like that, with one of the Wolves players pushed to the ground when challenging for a ball in the build up, that Neves wouldn’t be saying the exact opposite???

He also goes on at length about Fabian Schar getting a yellow just after half-time and not a red. Schar lost possession and when reacting he cynically brought down Neto, but that was all, there was clearly no intention to hurt the opponent and indeed Neto had no injury and played on until subbed in the 84th minute. It was no different to when Semedo cynically brought down ASM when the Newcastle player git away from him, the Wolves defender getting a yellow.

In midweek Newcastle United were the victims of some really poor decisions as the referee allowed and indeed encouraged Tranmere to go too far, instead of reining them in. Krafth stretchered off after a really bad challenge that didn’t even get a yellow, an arm in the face busting Lascelles’ nose and no yellow, then a real leg breaker out of control challenge on Darlow that only got a yellow for the offender.

VAR checked the Fabian Schar challenge and quite rightly saw no reason to ask the referee to have a look at it on the pitchside screen. He was rightfully booked and that was the end of it, a red would have been ridiculously harsh, especially compared to challenges throughout the Premier League and how they are usually dealt with.

As for Ruben Neves, this was a case of the sourest of grapes. Wolves outplayed for vast majority of the match and if Newcastle hadn’t been missing the likes of Wilson, Isak and Bruno G, the home side would have lost by a few, instead of getting away with a lucky point.

Ruben Neves speaking to Sky Sports after Wolves 1 Newcastle 1:

Ruben Neves:

“Of course, their (Newcastle’s) style of play is like that.

“Just long balls and second balls.

“They are not a team that wants to have the possession too much.

“We knew that.

“We prepare really well for that.

“Then at the end it is details.

“Maybe a detail when Neto almost broke his leg and the ref didn’t went to the screen, that’s one detail.

“The detail is we score a second goal and the ref went to the screen, another detail.

“We have meetings before the season starts, every time, but then when a player almost breaking a leg with that tackle and the ref don’t go to the screen, we ask why we do so many meetings?

“Because everyone sees on the TV, I already watch the images on TV and it is unbelievable, almost broke his leg. Foot on the floor, a tackle on his shin, really really dangerous, and they keep playing with 11 men until the end.

“That’s one of the details that killed us today.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 28 August 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 90

Wolves:

Neves 38

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 36% (35%) Newcastle 64% (65%)

Total shots were Wolves 10 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 13 (5)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 65), Willock (Anderson 84), Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 84), Wood (Fraser 65), Saint-Maximin (Ritchie 90+9)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Manquillo

