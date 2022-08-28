Opinion

Wolves Police message to Newcastle United fans – You would be ashamed to come from there

It is Wolves away today, Newcastle United looking to keep their unbeaten start to the season going.

Of course, for fans, travelling away is about a lot more than just the 90 minutes, instead getting down well ahead of kick-off, getting as many pre-match refreshments as possible, maybe hanging around afterwards as well to mingle with the locals and a few more drinks before heading home.

Possibly, if it is a really good destination, make a weekend of it. Enjoy visiting another city / town and making it a bit of a proper weekend break, with football just a part of it.

I read an excellent article on The Mag on Saturday by Greg McPeake, saying he wasn’t bothering with Wolves this time around and pointing to the (lack of) welcome he’d experienced previously. Turned away from numerous pubs even though he was with his young son and struggling to get in anywhere for something to eat and drink.

An entertaining article but surely Greg was exaggerating to give his piece some extra readability.

Well, on Sunday morning I have just spotted this…

Wolves FC Police (The Force Football Unit for West Midlands Police. This account is to provide info and updates for Wolverhampton Wanderers) Twitter account – 28 August 2022:

“Newcastle United Fans attending Wolves today,

“The BlueBrick PH is the only pub happy to accept away fans. WV1 1AA.

“Located behind the train station, free entry and small fee for parking.

“If you want food please phone and book a table as limited space.”

Contrast that with three weeks ago before Newcastle played Forest…

NUFC Policing Team (This Twitter feed is for the provision of information and advice from Northumbria Police to Newcastle Utd and visiting fans in the build-up to Football matches) Twitter account – 5 August 2022:

“Football is back. Warm welcome to Nottingham Forest fans travelling to Newcastle United this weekend.

“For those making a weekend of it enjoy the hospitality.

“No designated ‘away’ bars in Newcastle.

“Most pubs are mixed and away supporters are welcome for a drink throughout the City.

“For pre match drinks, away fans usually head to The Gunner Tavern, The Victoria Comet, Milecastle, The Gate Complex and The Hustle to name but a few of the circa 108 pubs within a 1/2 mile of St James Park.”

I’m sorry but if I was a Wolves fan, or indeed just any random person who comes from Wolverhampton, I would be ashamed of this.

The year is 2022 and this is the ‘welcome’ that is extended to football fans who visit Wolves.

I have lost count of the number of away fans I have read about who put Newcastle away as their top destination AND the place where they are desperate to stay for the weekend if at all possible…yet never once have I heard anyone say that Wolves / Wolverhampton is the must go to place and indeed, spend your summer holidays there if possible.

Hmmm. I wonder why that might be???

Essential research was undertaken in 2019 by Pubs Galore, to find out which football club had the most pubs close to the stadium.

It showed how many pubs were within half a mile of each ground.

No prizes for guessing which club / city was the runaway winner BUT just look at who is number two…

The English football clubs with most pubs within a half mile radius:

108 Newcastle United

32 Wolverhampton Wanderers

32 Newport County

29 Ipswich Town

26 Blackpool

22 Chelsea

21 Arsenal

20 Mansfield Town

19 Sheffield United

18 Everton

17 Brentford

17 Burnley

17 Norwich City

16 Port Vale

16 Queens Park Rangers

15 Exeter City

15 Liverpool

14 Nottingham Forest

14 Swansea City

13 Bristol City

13 Crewe Alexandra

So, even though only NUFC have more pubs in close proximity, only one (ONE!) Wolves pub welcomes away supporters.

Hang your heads in shame.

By the way, that research in 2019 showed that if it was extended to a mile radius, then Sheffield United’s proximity to its city centre boosted its numbers to 134.

However, that was still well behind Newcastle United with 174 pubs within a mile.

