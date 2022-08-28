Opinion

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – These stunning stats say it all!

It ended Wolves 1 Newcastle 1.

A game that was exhausting to watch never mind play in, all 102 minutes of it.

Full on commitment from both sides and despite Wilson, Bruno, Isak and Shelvey all missing, Newcastle United took the game to the home side.

With two thirds of the possession (64%), Newcastle pretty much playing like the home side, Wolves relying on the break as Eddie Howe’s side got numbers forward.

I can understand the frustration of many Newcastle United fans, I felt the same during much of the match.

However, just look at the stats!

As well as dominating possession, the BBC Sport stats (see below) showing that Newcastle had a massive 21 shots to 10 from Wolves, NUFC with six on target to the home side’s four.

Corners a huge thirteen v four advantage for the away team.

Playing away from home with 21 shots and 13 corners, you really shouldn’t get beat, never mind fail to score a single goal.

Yet that was the situation when we got to the 90th minute, it says everything that it took Wolves to create the equaliser. A horrendous clearance ended up falling for ASM and what a superb volley from 25 yards, the keeper nowhere close.

The big frustration today was that such dominance in the stats (possession, shots and corners) wasn’t converted into equivalent goal threat.

Such minimal inspiration and ability / willingness to shoot when Newcastle players (so regularly!) got in and around the opposition box. This is a constant which of course Eddie Howe is trying to correct.

Alexander Isak a big step in that direction, he though missing due to waiting for international clearance.

When you then add our Brazilian superstar (the one that can create and pose a threat, not the midfield enforcer) and two England internationals (Wilson, Shelvey) missing, then it doesn’t exactly help.

Certainly having Wilson, Isak and Bruno added into this team gives it a very different look.

Credit though to how we approached the match and the dominance of the game, if not the goals.

For my money, if Elliot Anderson’s header in injury time had found the net and not the woodwork, it would have still been a deserved win, despite the lack of creativity and failure to make the home keeper produce more saves.

Eddie Howe gets pretty much everything possible out of the players he has available, even when we had a bench as weak as today’s. It took a brilliant strike from Wolves to breach our defence.

Now seven games unbeaten and Newcastle United continue to head in the right direction.

Yet another shocker from VAR, no way that the pull on Sean Longstaff’s shirt wouldn’t have been a penalty if one of the self-appointed elite clubs had been the victims.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 28 August 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 90

Wolves:

Neves 38

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 36% (35%) Newcastle 64% (65%)

Total shots were Wolves 10 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 13 (5)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 65), Willock (Anderson 84), Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 84), Wood (Fraser 65), Saint-Maximin (Ritchie 90+9)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Manquillo

(Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

