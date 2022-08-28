Opinion

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 28 August 2pm

A very eventful and open match with play swinging from end to end.

No way Newcastle deserved to lose but difficult to see where a goal was coming from until…Saint-Maximin!!!

Jamie Smith:

“Well I suppose we’ll take that after a tough match.

“Starting to feel really concerned about the injury situation with ASM looking hamstrung and Bruno failing to turn up.

“Commentators also had Trippier limping off but he seemed ok…but the other two joining Wilson on the sick list wouldn’t bode well.

“Gutsy performance in those circumstances, felt like we could have nicked it at the end with Anderson hitting the bar and Schar wasting the late free kick.

“But plenty teams will leave here with nowt this year.

“Still unbeaten.”

Brian Standen:

“Pick that out!

“Was about to say we need a final midfielder as without Bruno we had all the possession and corners but their keeper did not make a save.

“Again though, plenty fight and that’s why with ASM you have the unexpected even when he has a poor game.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“We have to be fairly happy with a point after that.

“A tight game and we were only trailing to a brilliant strike.

“Thank god for ASM but thought he shot a little early on the counter attack not long after.

“We actually could have won it at the death, not sure why Trippier wasn’t on that free-kick at the end.

“Still, another game unbeaten and we still look a solid unit.

“Looking forward to Isak’s debut this week!”

Paul Patterson:

“Never knock an away point.

“Write the next one off and get Targett back in the back four and Isak up front for Palace at home.”

Dean Wilkins:

“A match where NUFC played such a lot of good possession football, almost like a practice match…

“Yet struggled to make the home keeper make any / many saves until the very final stages.

“No lack of commitment, more a lack of inspiration.

“Isak, Wilson and Bruno please ASAP.

“Still unbeaten and credit to ASM for taking on that strike, the only NUFC player who looks to shoot from outside the box.”

David Punton:

“Stole a point and it should have been three.

“A tracer bullet from ASM cancelling out that Wolves opener.

“There were a few negatives today, for sure, but the unbeaten run goes on.

“A point on the road is always very welcome.”

Nat Seaton:

“I think a fair result in the end.

“We didn’t play well but I’m happy to come away from Molineux with a point.

“Can one man missing make such a difference?

“Well on today’s evidence Bruno was sadly missed, especially by our other midfield players!

“The unbeaten run continues, love to be saying that at 10pm on Wednesday…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 28 August 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 90

Wolves:

Neves 38

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 36% (35%) Newcastle 64% (65%)

Total shots were Wolves 10 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 13 (5)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 65), Willock (Anderson 84), Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 84), Wood (Fraser 65), Saint-Maximin (Ritchie 90+9)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Manquillo

