Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on NUFC players

We asked Eddie James to give us his match ratings and player comments after Wolves 1 Newcastle 1.

Newcastle the dominant team but falling behind to a long range Neves strike.

Second half saw NUFC continue to dominate the stats and eventually get the draw, which was the minimum they deserved.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7

No chance with the Neves goal and dealt with everything else in confident style.

Can’t disagree at all with him becoming the new NUFC number one.

Trippier – 7

A captain’s performance.

Clearly didn’t look comfortable when feeling his hamstring after taking a corner but kept on going to the end.

Calmed the players down when the referee didn’t blow for a foul on Fraser and Wolves scored a second goal. Trippier stopping anybody getting into trouble and then eventually VAR doing their job in getting the referee to change his original decision.

Schar – 7

Another solid performance and the Newcastle defence restricting the home side to very few chances.

Survived ridiculous calls for him to be sent off when receiving a yellow card for a cynical foul when danger presented. Showing decent signs of a budding Swiss / Dutch combination in the middle. Both good on the ball and defending well.

Botman – 8

Really impressive for me.

Dominant in the air, good on the ball and got a bit of pace.

The 22 year old could be the main man at the back for Newcastle in the years to come.

Burn – 6

Another solid performance at left back although clearly better and more comfortable in the middle.

Could be unfortunate and find himself odd man out with Targett set to come in on the left now back fully fit, whilst Botman and Schar are bonding in the middle.

Sean Longstaff – 7

For some fans, they struggle to give the lifelong Newcastle supporter the credit he deserves.

Yes, he isn’t Bruno, but played decent on Sunday and a shameful decision when VAR didn’t alert the referee to the obvious penalty for a shirt pull on Longstaff.

The fact Newcastle controlled the game, with two thirds possession, very much indicates that NUFC must have won the battle in the middle of the pitch.

Eddie Howe certainly seems to value Sean Longstaff and I think a few NUFC fans should be accepting the same. Good back up.

Joelinton – 8

Yet another energy sapping performance.

Strong as usual and bossed the midfield as challenges were flying in.

Asked to do a bit more by Eddie Howe going forward but still struggling to add a creative edge and goalscoring threat. If he can do that then could be the perfect midfielder.

Willock – 6

Should have put that glorious chance away when Longstaff didn’t get the penalty and the ball broke for him. Somehow missing from six yards out.

Some people think he could have done better on the goal but unlucky to see the shot fly through his legs, as he got there in time.

Almiron – 6

I can’t help feeling that he needs to play at least some of the game on the left when Wood is playing, with ASM on the right.

ASM repeatedly cuts inside and Almiron checks back, as neither can cross with their ‘wrong’ foot.

The one time Almiron did pop up on the left his cross was almost turned in.

ASM – 7.5

Attracts two or three players towards him and hopefully with the likes of Wilson, Isak and Bruno to shortly come into the team, they can take advantage.

Still did ok despite the attention and his superb equaliser added at least one full mark to his rating.

Wood – 6

As I say above, a centre-forward with a great reputation in the air, but service is so rare.

Trippier is the best bet but usually it is a case of Almiron getting down the right, then laying it back to the right back, so by the time he crosses the defence is set to comfortably defend it.

Wood held it up well at times and linked play, another player who some fans refuse to accept does a decent job usually so often.

SUBS:

Targett – 7

Looked back to full fitness when coming off the bench. Will start at Liverpool.

Fraser – 6

Looked lively and challenge on him rightly flagged up by VAR as a foul when second Wolves ‘goal’ was scored.

Anderson – 7

Finally getting a chance and looking the part.

Confident and looking to make an impact at the top end, very unlucky not to get the winner when his header came back off the woodwork.

Murphy – 5

Contributed nothing when coming on.

Ritchie – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 28 August 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 90

Wolves:

Neves 38

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 36% (35%) Newcastle 64% (65%)

Total shots were Wolves 10 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 13 (5)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 65), Willock (Anderson 84), Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 84), Wood (Fraser 65), Saint-Maximin (Ritchie 90+9)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Manquillo

