What would be your choice of Newcastle team v Wolves this Sunday? Vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Wolves on Sunday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 27 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to continue an unbeaten start to the season after beating five points from three Premier League games and a cup win at Tranmere.

In Steve Bruce’s final away game, Newcastle United lost 2-1 at Molineux.

In the home game at St James’ Park it was 1-0 to NUFC against Wolves in April as Eddie Howe worked his magic in the second half of the season.

I suppose for most fans, this is the type of game where supporters think a point would be decent BUT a win would be massive, if Newcastle want to have a real go at trying to break into that top six.

There only appears to be four of the 30 given squad numbers who are certain to be ruled out through injury / fitness issues, with Watts and Shelvey out injured, with Wilson and Krafth also ruled out now.

Eddie Howe indicated on Friday that the likes of Dan Burn and Ryan Fraser should be back available.

Whilst all eyes on what role, if any, Alexander Isak will play at Molineux after a couple of training sessions.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Wolves on Sunday afternoon? Please vote now.




