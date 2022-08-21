Opinion

What would be your choice of Newcastle team v Manchester City this afternoon? Vote now

We have put together a list of the 25 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to continue an unbeaten start to the season after beating Nottingham Forest and drawing at Brighton.

Eddie Howe and his players lost 4-0 to Man City at St James’ Park back in December, the last time Newcastle conceded more than one goal at home.

Now Newcastle attempting under Eddie Howe to improve their form against those clubs at the very top, having lost all four matches last season against Liverpool and Man City.

There only appears to be five of the 30 given squad numbers who are certain to be ruled out through injury / fitness issues, with Fernandez and Lewis not included in any squads so far and coming back from long-term absences, whilst Watts and Shelvey are injured, Krafth ruled out last weekend and not included in the club’s training images in midweek, leaving the 25 possibles listed below.

Eddie Howe said on Friday that Ryan Fraser should be back available after training all week, whilst the head coach stated that Matt Targett faced a late fitness test to see if he was ok to be considered.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Manchester City on Sunday afternoon? Please vote now.

