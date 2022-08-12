Opinion

What would be your choice of Newcastle team v Brighton on Saturday? Vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Brighton on Saturday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 24 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to continue an ideal start to the season after beating Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe and his players beat Brighton 2-1 at St James’ Park back in March, during that incredible second half of the season run.

Now Newcastle attempting to continue that form into the new season and up against a Brighton side buoyed by that deserved 2-1 win at Man Utd on Sunday.

Newcastle United published the squad numbers last Friday (5 August) ahead of the opening match, with 30 in total named and numbered.

There only appears to be six of those 30 definitely ruled out through injury / fitness issues, with Krafth, Watts, Fernandez, Lewis, Shelvey and Manquillo all set to miss, leaving the 24 possibles listed below.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Brighton on Saturday afternoon? Please vote now.

***Poll has now closed, go HERE to see the results.

Results of the poll will be published ahead of the match.

