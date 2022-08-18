Transfer Market

Watford boss confirms an increased Newcastle United bid for Joao Pedro will be considered by board

Tuesday (16 August) brought news that Newcastle United had seen a bid for Joao Pedro turned down.

The Mail and others reporting that Watford had turned down the NUFC offer for the 20 year old, with a guaranteed £20m plus another potential £3m in future add-ons said to have been put to the Championship club.

Those reports adding that Watford are desperate to hold on to Joao Pedro for their Championship challenge and would be more open to selling winger Ismaila Sarr, who Newcastle have also previously been linked with.

However, Newcastle seemingly having no interest now in 24 year old Sarr, with Joao Pedro definitely fitting the profile of the young raw versatile attacking player that NUFC have made clear they are looking to land this summer.

Watford’s reported response looked to be one of no way would they be considering letting Joao Pedro leave.

However, on Thursday, Watford Head Coach Rob Edwards has been talking about Newcastle’s bid for Joao Pedro and admitted that an increased offer would be considered by himself and the Watford board.

Seemingly an acceptance that this transfer could well happen, if Newcastle are willing to compromise and come closer to the Watford valuation.

The Hornets have already been wheeling and dealing in the transfer window and with only two weeks remaining, if they are going to sell Joao Pedro then it would make sense they’d be keen to get a deal done ASAP, so that they can then have time to use some of that potential NUFC cash for a reinforcement or two.

At his Watford press conference (ahead of facing Preston at the weekend) Rob Edwards talking about Newcastle’s interest in signing Joao Pedro and their opening bid – Thursday 18 August 2022:

“There has a been a bid in for Joao Pedro that has been talked about.

“It was not anywhere near the level that we would expect it to be for him…

“…but I’m involved in that conversation and if anything else (a higher bid from Newcastle United or any other club) was to come in again, we will sit down and talk about it as a club and as a board.”

Watford have started the season in decent style, eight points from their opening four matches and Joao Pedro has started all four and scored one goal.

As an 18 year old, Joao Pedro kicked off the 2020/21 Championship season with Watford, after joining from Brazilian club Fluminese. Scoring nine goals and getting two assists as he started 31 league matches (plus seven assists).

Last season in the Premier League, Joao Pedro started 15 games (plus 13 sub appearances) and scored three goals, plus got one assist. That trio of goals included the last minute equaliser at St James’ Park (see image above) that gave Watford a draw.

He certainly fits the profile of what Newcastle appear to have been looking for, a young promising attacking player who can play out wide as well as through the middle.

At Brighton on Saturday, it was noticeable how the home side were able to bring on extra attacking threat from the bench, whilst Newcastle…couldn’t. Jacob Murphy offering nothing, whilst Eddie Howe only introduced Chris Wood very late one and that was to replace Callum Wilson, not play alongside him.

