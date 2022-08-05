Watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest Live TV – The global channel listings for Saturday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe did an incredible job last season, only Liverpool and Man City picking up more points than Newcastle in the second half (last 19 games) of the season, now he has it all to do again, just what are NUFC capable of this season?
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Albania SuperSport 3 Digitalb
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Argentina Star+
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 7/HD
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Belgium Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport Variety 2
Bolivia Star+
Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV, Arena Sport 3
Botswana SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Brazil Star+, ESPN2, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Brunei Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Cameroon SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Central African Republic SuperSport Variety 2
Chad beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Chile Star+
China iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Migu
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport Variety 2
Congo DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Congo DR SuperSport Variety 2
Cook Islands Sky Sport 3 NZ
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Czech Republic Canal+ Sport 5, Skylink
Denmark Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Djibouti SuperSport Variety 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Dominican Republic Paramount+
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Eritrea SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Fiji Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 1, V Sport 1 Finland
Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Gambia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport 7/HD, WOW
Ghana SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Greece Nova Sports 2
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong Now Player, Now E, 622 Now Premier League 2
Hungary Match4
Iceland SíminnSport 3
India Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia Vidio
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel Sport 1
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan
Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Kiribati Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2
Kosovo SuperSport Kosova 3
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Liberia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malaysia Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Mali DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN8 Malta
Marshall Islands Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Mauritius SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Mayotte SuperSport Variety 2
Mexico Paramount+
Montenegro Arena Sport 3
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Nauru Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Nigeria SuperSport Variety 2
Niue Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
North Macedonia Arena Sport 3
Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Palau Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Paramount+
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Reunion SuperSport Variety 2
Romania Prima Sport 4
Rwanda SuperSport Variety 2
Saint Helena SuperSport Variety 2
Samoa Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Variety 2
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Serbia Arena Sport 2P
Seychelles SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Singapore 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 232 Hub Premier 2
Slovakia Skylink, Canal+ Sport 5
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Slovenia
Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2
South Africa SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App
South Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain DAZN 3, DAZN
Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Sweden V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Taiwan ELTA Sports 2
Tanzania SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Thailand True Premier Football HD 4
Togo DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Tonga Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turkey beIN Sports 1 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey
Tuvalu Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom BBC Radio 5 Live
United States Peacock
Uruguay Star+
Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
Venezuela Star+
Vietnam K+ SPORT 1
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport Variety 2
Zimbabwe SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Nottingham Forest Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]