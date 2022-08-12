Watch Brighton v Newcastle Live TV – The global channel listings for this Saturday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Brighton v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players made the perfect start last Saturday, completing dominating Nottingham Forest and winning 2-0. Meanwhile, Brighton pulled off arguably the result of the opening weekend, deservedly beating Man Utd 2-1 at Old Trafford. If Newcastle can remain unbeaten after this game at the Amex it would equal an excellent couple of opening results, something better than just avoiding defeat would obviously be a huge boost before playing Man City and Liverpool in two of the following three PL matches.
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Albania SuperSport 4 Digitalb
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina Star+
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Barbados Csport.tv
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Bolivia Star+
Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 3, Moja TV
Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Brazil NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Chad DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Chile Star+
China iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
Cocos Islands Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Congo SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Croatia Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Czech Republic Skylink, Canal+ Sport
Denmark Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Csport.tv, Paramount+
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Fiji Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Finland V Sport Football, Elisa Viihde Viaplay
Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Greece Nova Sports 5
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong Now Player, 623 Now Premier League 3, Now E
Iceland SíminnSport 4
India Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia Vidio
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland Talksport 2 Radio UK
Jamaica Csport.tv
Japan AbemaTV, SPOTV NOW JAPAN
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Kiribati Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Liberia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malawi SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Mali DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malta TSN6 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 6 NZ
Mauritania SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mayotte SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico Paramount+
Montenegro Arena Sport 3
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Nauru Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 6 NZ
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Nigeria SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Niue Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
North Macedonia Arena Sport 3, MaxTV Go
Norway Viaplay Norway
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Palau Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Csport.tv, Paramount+
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Eleven Sports EXTRA
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Reunion SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Rwanda SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Serbia Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Csport.tv, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Sierra Leone SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Singapore StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3
Slovakia Skylink, Canal+ Sport
Slovenia Arena Sport 3 Slovenia
Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 6 NZ
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App
South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Spain DAZN 3, DAZN
Sudan SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Taiwan eltaott.tv
Tanzania SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Thailand True Premier Football HD 4
Togo SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Tonga Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 6 NZ
Uganda SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom Talksport 2 Radio UK
United States Peacock
Uruguay Star+
Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 6 NZ
Venezuela Star+
Vietnam VieON, K+ LIFE
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Brighton v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]