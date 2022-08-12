News

Watch Brighton v Newcastle Live TV – The global channel listings for this Saturday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Brighton v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players made the perfect start last Saturday, completing dominating Nottingham Forest and winning 2-0. Meanwhile, Brighton pulled off arguably the result of the opening weekend, deservedly beating Man Utd 2-1 at Old Trafford. If Newcastle can remain unbeaten after this game at the Amex it would equal an excellent couple of opening results, something better than just avoiding defeat would obviously be a huge boost before playing Man City and Liverpool in two of the following three PL matches.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Albania SuperSport 4 Digitalb

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Barbados Csport.tv

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Bolivia Star+

Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 3, Moja TV

Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Brazil NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Chad DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Chile Star+

China iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live

Cocos Islands Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Congo SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Croatia Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Czech Republic Skylink, Canal+ Sport

Denmark Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Csport.tv, Paramount+

Ecuador Star+

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Fiji Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Finland V Sport Football, Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece Nova Sports 5

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong Now Player, 623 Now Premier League 3, Now E

Iceland SíminnSport 4

India Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia Vidio

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland Talksport 2 Radio UK

Jamaica Csport.tv

Japan AbemaTV, SPOTV NOW JAPAN

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Kiribati Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Liberia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malawi SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Mali DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malta TSN6 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 6 NZ

Mauritania SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mayotte SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico Paramount+

Montenegro Arena Sport 3

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Nauru Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 6 NZ

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Nigeria SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Niue Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

North Macedonia Arena Sport 3, MaxTV Go

Norway Viaplay Norway

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Palau Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Csport.tv, Paramount+

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports EXTRA

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Reunion SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Rwanda SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Serbia Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Csport.tv, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Sierra Leone SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Singapore StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3

Slovakia Skylink, Canal+ Sport

Slovenia Arena Sport 3 Slovenia

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 6 NZ

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App

South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Spain DAZN 3, DAZN

Sudan SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Taiwan eltaott.tv

Tanzania SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Thailand True Premier Football HD 4

Togo SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Tonga Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 6 NZ

Uganda SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom Talksport 2 Radio UK

United States Peacock

Uruguay Star+

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 6 NZ

Venezuela Star+

Vietnam VieON, K+ LIFE

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

