Opinion

‘Very happy with where Newcastle United are at, ahead of new season…’

The Newcastle United pre-season is all but gone.

We are asking various regular / irregular Mag writers a number of questions ahead of this 2022/23 Premier League season,

The idea to get a wide range of views ahead of this Newcastle United campaign.

A snapshot of what various fans are thinking about, what might lie ahead of us all…as well as reflecting on various other NUFC issues.

Next up we have Tony Mallabar answering a few…

If somebody asks you whether you are concerned about having Saudi Arabian ownership, what is your reply?

After my recent Lisbon article, in which I was in a photo with my ‘MBS is a Geordie’ t-shirt on…two points.

Firstly, if the mackems had a Saudi backed takeover I’d be jealous as hell.

Secondly, when will folk who criticise us, wake up to the fact that when GB intervenes in overseas countries, it never ends well for both parties.

Not long until the Premier League season kicks off, how happy are you with where Newcastle are currently at ahead of the season?

Very happy, though need to sign a striker as back up for wor Callum.

In Eddie we trust.

I am a massive Rafa fan…but nice guy Eddie is the future, though there will be bumps in the road.

If the minimum needed capacity can’t be achieved at St James Park, are you in favour of building a new stadium on another site?

No, definitely not.

St James’ Park is an iconic ground in world football.

I have been to all the new build grounds and only Spurs has any of their old character.

Think, why do they hold Magic Weekend at SJP?

What is the fairest way to sell season tickets, who, if anybody, should get priority?

The current system for season tickets works.

However, if we do increase capacity, it’s imperative we get the junior toons into the ground, even at a subsidised price. I’d happily pay extra for this.

Nick Pope or Martin Dúbravka?

Pope.

Since his injury, Marty seems to have lost some of his confidence when commanding his box.

What is your prediction for the final 2022/23 Premier League table, which positions all 20 clubs will end the season?

Newcastle United winners, where else?

My mates often chided me when going to away games, as every match we go to, I always predict a win for us!

