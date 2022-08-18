Transfer Market

Update on five Newcastle United transfer targets

Any number of alleged Newcastle United transfer targets are still being reported.

Today (Thursday 18 August) is day 70 of the summer 2022 transfer window.

The window finally closing in 14 days time, 11pm on Thursday 1 September.

When it comes to Newcastle United transfer targets, it is attacking players where the emphasis is now.

It is coming up to seven weeks since Sven Botman became the third defensive buy (after Targett and Pope) on 1 July, with some £60m invested on the trio.

So what about the Newcastle United transfer targets that might now give NUFC a boost late on in the window?

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph is one of the more credible sources and he has given an update on five potential signings who have been heavily linked with Newcastle United.

Conor Gallagher – The 22 year old midfielder has only played six minutes of Premier League football for Chelsea in the opening games. Luke Edwards reports that he continues to be one of Eddie Howe’s leading targets but the club are still waiting to hear whether they can land him on loan.

Joao Pedro – The 20 year old striker was the subject of a £23m bid (£20m plus £3m future add-ons) from Newcastle but Watford turned it down, other journalists have claimed a second higher bid has gone in from NUFC. However, Edwards says that Newcastle are now growing increasingly concerned that Watford will refuse to allow him to leave in this window.

Christian Pulisic – A very similar situation to Gallagher, with the man from The Telegraph reporting that the 23 year old USMNT international continues to be one of Eddie Howe’s leading targets but the club are still waiting to hear from Chelsea whether they can land him on loan. Pulisic has had only 30 minutes as a sub so far this season in the Premier League.

Goncalo Ramos – The 21 year striker has started the season in great fashion, five goals in five games, including one last night in a 2-0 Benfica win against Dynamo Kiev in a Champions League qualifier. Luke Edwards says Newcastle United continue to track the forward but as yet haven’t made an official bid.

Armando Broja – The Chelsea striker turns 21 next month and is yet another young player struggling to get much action for the Stamford Bridge club, only 15 minutes in the Premier League so far this season. The Telegraph reporter saying that there is nothing close for Newcastle with Broja as things stand but that he remains a possibility with United interested.

Bottom line is that whilst there has been a record breaking amount spent by Premier League clubs already this window, the last couple of weeks are going to see a further frenzy, especially when it comes to loan deals allowed to happen late on by clubs at the top, such as Chelsea, with massive squads.

Patience needed I’m afraid.

I am very confident that a couple of attacking signings will still happen and simply a case of having to wait and see, who the Newcastle United hierarchy will eventually sign.

Guessing / predicting exactly who the signing(s) will be, is quite another matter.

