Tranmere Rovers confirm Newcastle United fans ticket allocation

Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United in the League Cup second round next week.

The game will be shown on Sky Sports and has a 7.45pm kick-off on Wednesday 24 August.

For those Newcastle United fans though hoping to get to the game, Tranmere Rovers have now confirmed arrangements.

When the draw was made, some Tranmere Rovers fans wondered if Newcastle fans would be given The Kop, the usual Tranmere end behind the goal, which holds around 5,000. The Tranmere supporters thinking their club might give Newcastle that bigger allocation, to try and boost gate receipts.

However, in their official announcement, Tranmere Rovers say that after ‘supporter feedback’, they have decided to only offer Newcastle fans the normal away allocation.

United fans given the much smaller Cowshed Stand. Some stats websites list the capacity of this stand as 2,500 but reading stuff online from away fans who have visited Tranmere Rovers for league matches, it appears in reality that away supporters get a maximum 2,100 when housed in the Cowshed Stand.

Tranmere Rovers have revealed that tickets will be £15 adults and reductions for concessions.

The home side are starting to sell tickets today (Tuesday 16 August) and I’m guessing Newcastle United will announce sale details sometime later today.

Tranmere Rovers official announcement:

Tranmere Rovers can now confirm the tickets details for our second round Carabao Cup tie against Newcastle United on Wednesday 24th August, 7:45pm kick off.

Following on from supporter feedback, Newcastle will only be allocated the Cowshed Stand as per a normal league game. This is to respect season card holders throughout the stadium and to give all supporters the chance to sit in their registered seat. We hope that the SWA pack the park to get right behind the players against Premier League opposition!

All season card holders are reminded that season cards are not valid for this game and a ticket must be purchased to gain entry to the stadium.

Ticket prices:

Adult: £15

Seniors (65+): £10

Young Person (18-22): £10

U18: £5

