Tranmere fans react to drawing Newcastle United

Tranmere fans have watched their team lose the opening pair of League Two matches.

However, a bit of a boost in the League Cup, as they sneaked past Accrington Stanley 12-11 on penalties.

The second round draw on Wednesday night and watching Tranmere fans seeing a home tie against Newcastle pulled out of the hat.

Tranmere fans react to drawing Newcastle United via Twitter and their The Paddock message board:

‘Re run of the 6-6 in the Zenith Data would be a belter!!!’

‘Guaranteed 10,000 gate, if we give the Geordies the Kop.’

‘Give them the whole kop, let’s cash in.’

‘Newcastle eh? We’ll take their dirty money off them.’

‘Soooo excited our local team is hosting a club as big as Newcastle United!’

‘It’s a replay of the Mercantile Credit Wembley Tournament 2nd Round 1988. Show that video to the squad for inspiration. Bottom half of the old fourth division but outplayed Newcastle, even if only 20 minutes each way, 2-0.’

‘Fingers crossed it’s the Wednesday, coz I’d love to go like!’

‘It should be coz Newcastle play in the prem on the Sunday before.’

‘Cue the ‘big match’ supporters. It’ll be interesting to see how many of the Wirral telly clappers turn up for this one. Wasn’t convinced we’d get beyond Accrington considering our woeful season openers, but really happy we’ve got rewarded. Wait now for the clamour for tickets.’

‘BIGGGGGGG game that.’

‘Gonna wait outside the clipper for a free Rolex.’

‘Mumbongo Masterclass incoming.’

‘Really hope I can get a ticket, deffo a full house this.’

‘Great for us at home. Realistically we’re probably not going to win because of the gulf between the two teams, so, give them the full kop and hopeful the rest of the ground will filled with our fans and Wirral based Liverpool and Everton fans. Let’s make ££££.’

‘League 2 v Prem, it has good chance to be on TV live.’

‘Could have been at St James’ Park…’

‘I’d have been gutted if we lost the pen shoot out and missed out on this big game

Wasn’t too bothered about this cup yesterday. Buzzing now.’

‘Lovely tie. Plus another chance for the telly clapping reds to get out and see a real match.’

‘Well. Lets see, this young side could develope into a real good side and surprise a few and if Newcastle put out a weaker side ie the under 23 squad then we are very capable of turning them over and a third round tie with another big pay day, always have belief.’

‘6-6 again and we go through on penalties?’

‘Memories indeed!!

Of travelling up to St James Park in February 1998 to see Rovers lose only to trademark header from Alan Shearer in the FA Cup 5th round.

And just 2 years later hoping to see Rovers get to a second cup semi final having already secured this in the League Cup. We went to Fulham for the 5th round and saw a quite superb display from Rovers with goals from David Kelly and “the Chief” Wayne Allison. The 6th round was against Newcastle when Rovers lost by the odd goal.

Even more amazingly, Rovers reached the 6th round again just 12 months later.’

‘What a draw. Same as Everton gloating rights, my mates are Geordies & Mackems being in a North East unit so bit of a nightmare really.

Would absolutely love it if we could put one over them, surely it’s us or the Stockport V Leicester game on being the lowest teams to play Prem clubs.

Think we will get 10k +.’

