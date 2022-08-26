Opinion

Tranmere 1 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked GToon to give us his match ratings and player comments after Tranmere 1 Newcastle 2.

Anyway, I digress. Player ratings and comments: This has been quite difficult as that really was an awful advert for our beautiful game but here goes.

MATCH RATINGS

Darlow – 6

Think he did ok and couldn’t do much about the goal.

He was brave when Dummett sold him short and at least he knows his shin pads work. Distribution and handling were good and he had an ok game.

Krafth – 6

Think he did ok until he was clattered from the side and had his knee relocated to another part of his body.

Sky didn’t make much of the tackle but it was disgraceful and didn’t involve any of the ball.

Lascelles – 8

I think it was our captain’s kind of game.

It was very physical and he was well up for it.

He got an elbow in the face which VAR would have punished but he gave out the best kind of response with the equaliser. I admired his commit to the cause and he had a decent game too.

Targett – 5

Looked a bit slow and just did 45 mins.

The goal came from his side which was disappointing for him.

Dummett – 5

Average and off the pace but ok I suppose.

He didn’t seem to do a lot apart from a short back pass to Darlow.

Willock – 6

Ok in patches but needed to play quicker and should have shot quicker a couple of times.

Anderson – 6

He did ok and seemed quite lively.

You could tell he wanted to impress and I think in a better game that wasn’t a kicking competition he might have a better chance.

Ritchie – 6

About as good as it gets I suppose.

He’s getting on now so he won’t beat his man anymore but he is tidy in possession and makes good decisions under pressure.

Longstaff – 2

Absolute rubbish. He really annoyed me in this game.

What he doesn’t get is that you have to earn the right to spend time on the ball and slowly make a pass. That is done by working hard to get into space.

He spent the whole game at no more than jogging pace. He stood out a mile. What I don’t get is that this has been a problem for him for a long time.

Has he got himself a sprint coach? Has he done extra speed work? Does he actually think Tranmere are going to stand off and let him play. He just doesn’t seem to learn.

Murphy – 2

A waste of a shirt. Surely he has to be able to affect the game against opposition like this?

If he can’t beat his man and have a good game against this lot then what exactly is his level?

Wood – 7

Worked hard and scored a good goal.

Might have had another if he wasn’t shoved in the back just as he was about to shoot. VAR would have given a penalty for that.

Subs:

Trippier – 9

Quite simply, the reason we won.

He is class and his delivery from a set piece is as good as it gets.

Lewis – 6

Looked sharp and did ok.

I’d love to think Eddie could repair the damage Bruce did and turn him back into a decent player. He deserves a chance.

Botman – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Nearly scored with a great header. Looked composed on the ball.

Joelinton – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Looked strong and I think he actually scared a few of their players.

Bruno – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Came on for a few minutes at the end and suddenly the game was taken from the home team.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tranmere 1 Newcastle 2 – Wednesday 24 August 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Lascelles 40, Wood 52

Tranmere:

Nevitt 21

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tranmere 29% (27%) Newcastle 71% (73%)

Total shots were Tranmere 5 (1) Newcastle 16 (9)

Shots on target were Tranmere 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Tranmere 4 (0) Newcastle 9 (3)

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth (Trippier 39), Lascelles (Botman 70), Dummett, Targett (Lewis 45), Sean Longstaff, Willock (Joelinton 70), Anderson (Bruno 85), Ritchie, Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Fernandez, Manquillo, Almiron

