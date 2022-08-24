Opinion

Tranmere 1 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Tranmere 1 Newcastle 2 – Wednesday 24 August 7.45pm

Newcastle having to do it the hard way, falling behind to a decent Tranmere counter-attack.

However, United dominating after that early setback and some real quality deliveries from Kieran Trippier setting up the two goals that won the cup-tie. Crystal Palace at home is the reward for NUFC in the third round draw that followed tonight’s win.

Jamie Smith:

“A couple of alarming things about this…

“First of all, the standard EFL refereeing that allowed Tranmere to kick the sh.t out of us and fetch a couple of lads back with injuries.

“Second cause for alarm, was how poor some of our first team squad players were against fourth tier opposition.

“Ritchie, Murphy and Longstaff couldn’t do anything with Tranmere’s midfield and it took the inspired intervention of the magnificent Trippier to flip the game in our favour.

“Of those given their chance to impress, only Anderson and Lascelles did themselves any favours.

“Nonetheless, through to the next round and we can relax a bit as it’s a long old wait with about ten weeks until R3.

“Bottom line of cup football, stay in the hat.”

Dean Wilkins:

“Apart from the move when Tranmere scored, I couldn’t really criticise the approach to this game.

“The home side did well to score that goal on the break but a poor effort by Newcastle in terms of as a team defending it.

“Eddie Howe put a pretty strong team out (on paper!), despite making ten changes.

“However, in reality, Ritchie and especially Murphy nowhere near good enough.

“Added to that, Dummett struggled and Darlow a massive step down from Pope.

“I hope Dubravka was really just ill and not organising a transfer.

“Elliot Anderson surely now has to come off the subs bench ahead of Murphy and Ritchie in the Premier League.”

Billy Miller:

“We could really do with a cup run this year.

“Always a gamble making 10 changes but we should be able to beat a League 2 team regardless.

“We know first hand that it’s not as simple as that. We got there eventually and some rusty legs got valuable run outs.

“I’m sure we’ll field a stronger team against Palace.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“We did what we had to do against a Tranmere side that Eddie Howe described as physical and I would describe as dirty.

“They must have been under instruction to rough us up, and should have had a red and 3 yellow cards, rather than the one yellow they received.

“But we did enough with a team that were getting their first meaningful minutes of the season and that’s all that matters.

“Trippier improved things considerably when he came on for Krafth, but I’m not sure that’s a good thing.

“We should be good enough to beat League 2 opposition without him.

“For what it’s worth, I thought Willock was good, and Anderson did OK.

“It was also good to see Lewis back in a black and white shirt – he fitted in well.

“I do think that a couple of players confirmed my feeling that they need to move on. No names, but I’m sure most Geordies would agree.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“An excellent, if hard fought, win.

“Thought Longstaff, Anderson and Wood were really impressive.

“The cups were a black mark last season but Howe delivered tonight.”

GToon:

“Delighted with the win but absolutely disgusted with the way the opponents were allowed to play.

“If ever a game needed VAR then this was it.

“We had Lascelles elbowed in the face, Darlow clattered with a studs up challenge, Krafth taken out of the game with a ridiculous challenge and all around the pitch more aggressive acts allowed by a referee clearly out of his depth.

“I’m also delighted that the moron who scored for them and then instantly tries winding the away support up, ends up getting what he and his team deserve. Nothing.

“And as for sky sports commentary. Well they know where they can stick their cup shock. Give me the EPL any day of the week.

“So much for cup football.

“That was a disgrace.”

David Punton:

“A bruising encounter tonight, with some nasty fouling by Tranmere, so credit to United got getting through this having made ten changes from the weekend.

“No idea what planet the referee was on.

“No doubt Eddie Howe will be taking a roll call for the weekend after some of those tackles from the league two side.

“Kraft spotted on crutches and Lascelles looks to have a broken nose.

“It was a poor start to the game by Newcastle and the home side snatched the lead.

“Two well worked goals from set-pieces got the job done, Wood’s header was a stunner.

“The debate rages every year about whether or not to play your strongest side in the cups.”

Nat Seaton:

“Get in, a cup win!! Hard fought but unfortunately at a cost with the injuries.

“The match showed the difference between our starting 11 and the rest of the squad, that at present are our bench players.

“A lot of the players were playing their first competitive game of the season so I don’t want to be too critical but I could name a few who I would be more than happy to be playing week in week out either out on loan or signed for other clubs.

“Over time we will have more strength in depth.

“It won’t happen overnight but I’m looking forward to when we can look at the bench and be excited as to who could come on.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Lascelles 40, Wood 52

Tranmere:

Nevitt 21

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tranmere 29% (27%) Newcastle 71% (73%)

Total shots were Tranmere 5 (1) Newcastle 16 (9)

Shots on target were Tranmere 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Tranmere 4 (0) Newcastle 9 (3)

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth (Trippier 39), Lascelles (Botman 70), Dummett, Targett (Lewis 45), Sean Longstaff, Willock (Joelinton 70), Anderson (Bruno 85), Ritchie, Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Fernandez, Manquillo, Almiron

