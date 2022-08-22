Match Reports

Today was a fine illustration of everything our club is striving to become. Eddie’s mags man…

Argh, Man City. A decent little start to the season was under serious threat here as the ominous spectre of the perennial champions cast a shadow over Gallowgate (literally, in the case of the enormous Haaland).

A side of immense quality, boosted by actually being allowed to spend the vast reserves of oil money that sits behind them and the only team to have beaten Eddie Howe’s mags more than once.

It would take some effort to improve on the 0-9 aggregate score from last season, but this is the revitalised Newcastle United, now with added hope.

There was a feeling in the air that we could do something on a balmy Tyneside afternoon. A half four kick off allowed plenty of time to bounce around the beer gardens beforehand, which I’m sure did nothing to harm the usual raucous atmosphere.

This atmosphere was punctured early on as Bernardo Silva’s smart ball in caught the defence looking uncharacteristically sleepy, with Gundogan left unmarked to fire home before there were five minutes on the clock. Usually when Man City get in front they stay there, this could be a long afternoon.

The response from United was magnificent and set the tone for an afternoon that would deliver one of the games of the season. I can’t remember when Allan Saint-Maximin last played like this, utterly terrorising the opposition and seemingly creating an opportunity every time we attacked via him on the left flank. Twice in one attack he made the breakthrough, with one ball skidding across the six yard box untouched, only to be retrieved and sent back to ASM. The defence were bamboozled again and this time the pass found the unmarked Almiron, who blazed horribly over the bar. Miggy’s moment would come though, as with the next attack he was on hand to bundle over yet another Saint-Maximin cross.

The celebrations were cut short by the linesman’s flag, but we were lucky this afternoon to have the services of the VAR, who rightly overturned the offside. There were ominous signs that rookie Australian ref Jarred Gillett might not be an ideal choice for us when De Bruyne was allowed to get away with one, whereas Bruno went into the book for a meaty tackle. This would set the tone for the afternoon.

With the Almiron goal given, United were relentless, constantly driving at the champions, who had to occupy unfamiliar territory on the back foot. Ten minutes after the equaliser the roof came off as United snatched an unlikely lead. ASM again creating havoc before releasing Wilson, whose excellent first touch completely wrong footed Ruben Dias and gave the space for a wicked finish inside the post.

United needed to get to the break without letting City hit back, but should have went in further ahead when Stones bulldozed through Schar off the ball in the box, a clear penalty that the referee of course chose to ignore, with no VAR consultation to put things right.

Ten minutes into the second half that lead did extend. ASM once again torturing the defence before being cynically hacked down in the perfect spot for a crack on goal. The place fizzed with anticipation as Kieran Trippier stepped up but things never work out that perfectly do they? Yes, they do, as this was about as perfectly hit a free kick you’ll ever see, Tripps finding the top corner to send the place nuts, and perfectly justify my little lad’s choice of name on the back of the new blue kit he’d got earlier that day.

Let’s just cover off the downside here: delirium persisted for seven minutes before they hit back with a quick fire double. As £80 million worth of Haaland bundled in before Bernardo Silva, apparently the only bloke in the world Barcelona actually can’t afford, made it 3-3.

It would be easy to feel the sucker punch of letting a two goal lead drift…but it would also be completely unreasonable. This was an outstanding game driven by a sublime United performance and while we will bemoan the foul on Schar or Miggy blazing over, I’m sure City fans will point to an incredible display from Nick Pope, who repeatedly denied them. His steaming off the line to block Haaland’s shot when he got clean through was the pick for me, but it felt like Pope was saving our skin every few minutes at one stage of the second half.

Overall, a brilliant day that will live in the memory.

Going toe to toe with a side that have consistently conquered all before them bodes very well for the potential against literally anyone else. I think we can agree that an extra dimension in attack would be most welcome, and hopefully forthcoming before we’re next at Gallowgate, but if any potential additions were on the fence about joining Newcastle, today will have gone a long way to sealing the deal.

Maybe there’s a bit of pressure to replicate this form at Wolverhampton next weekend and secure a second win of the season, as Wolves are the first side we face that haven’t started this season in excellent form. They sit near the bottom of the table, which means very little after three games but even so it feels far better to see our name in the European places, especially after a tough start.

If we can then get Liverpool out of the way and still maintain a strong position, the autumn ahead is one that is full of promise for the most exciting season in years.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Sunday 21 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 28, Wilson 39, Trippier 54

Man City:

Gundogan 5, Haaland 60, Bernardo Silva 64

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 69% (68%) Newcastle 31% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (9) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were Man City 10 (5) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Man City 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 52,258 (Man City 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (90+5 Krafth), Willock (Sean Longstaff 70), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 83), Wilson (Wood 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson, Fraser

