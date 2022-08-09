Opinion

Three sets of Premier League stats profile the jobs that five Newcastle United players performed

The Newcastle United players did a great job on Saturday.

Promoted Nottingham Forest came to St James’ Park, full of momentum and enthusiasm, but a great NUFC team effort meant that the home side pretty much dominated the entire game.

It was an excellent team performance and all eleven starters could be happy with their contributions.

Interesting to look at these three tables from the Other 14, who specialise in stats on clubs and players who aren’t the ‘big six’ clubs and players in the Premier League.

The stats cover respective performances from individual players, which performed at the highest level in terms of various aspects of play.

Five Newcastle United players find themselves featuring prominently.

Starting with a table showing which players carried the ball most progressive yards at the weekend:

Allan Saint-Maximin way ahead of anybody else in the ‘other 14’ teams, as so often is the case when it comes to getting the ball up the pitch. Great to see Bruno as well featuring.

Then we have the most successful dribbles:

A surprise not to see ASM here but Bruno tops it for Newcastle and backed up by Joelinton, both midfielders doing a great job against Forest.

Then finally, the most pressures on the opposition:

As you can see, Almiron and Wilson the top Newcastle United players in this category.

I noticed some Newcastle fans suggesting Callum Wilson hadn’t played that well, apart from his goal. I thought he did ok as very difficult for a striker playing against such a defensive opposition. As these stats show, as well as his excellent goal, Wilson working hard to close down the opposition.

