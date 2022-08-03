Opinion

This Newcastle United appointment…has been inspired

The Newcastle United pre-season is all but gone.

We are asking various regular / irregular Mag writers a number of questions ahead of this 2022/23 Premier League season,

The idea to get a wide range of views ahead of this Newcastle United campaign.

A snapshot of what various fans are thinking about, what might lie ahead of us all…as well as reflecting on various other NUFC issues.

Next up we have Bazoox answering a few…

What would your team be to start against Nottingham Forest?

I cannot wait for the start of the new season and this would be my team for the weekend.

Pope

Trippier

Schar

Botman

Targett

Guimaraes

Longstaff S

Joelinton

Almiron

St Maximin

Wilson

How do you rate the job done by the new Newcastle United owners so far?

I am delighted with the new owners and the progress being made on and off the pitch. There is a feelgood factor around the whole city.

How do you rate the job done by Eddie Howe so far?

The appointment of Eddie Howe has turned out to be an inspired one in the short term, and I see no reason why he cannot go on to achieve success at Newcastle United in the next couple of seasons, Eddie is intelligent, quick on the uptake and has tapped into what makes the fans happy.

Steady and sensible recruitment on the pitch over the next three to four transfer windows will propel this club forward. The club should be regularly pushing for Europe and striving to win domestic cups.

Within four or five years I expect Newcastle United to be an established top six club with title aspirations.

What is the minimum capacity Newcastle United need moving forward and what is the ideal capacity for the future?

This can all be achieved at a rejuvenated St James’ Park and we should be trying to convert the ground into a 75,000 capacity within the next five to eight years.

What is the fairest way to sell Newcastle United season tickets, who, if anybody, should get priority?

As a boycotter for the last 14 years I wont be trying to rush back to St James’ Park, but wish everyone who wants to go back and join in with this new exciting era, all the best of luck.

If could guarantee stay injury free next season, which five players would you choose and in what order of importance?

If I could guarantee the fitness over the season of five current players, the most important for me would be Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Sven Botman.

What do you predict the final 2022/23 Premier League table will be ?

I believe Manchester City and Liverpool will lead the way in the EPL again, and I hate to say it, but Tottenham Hotspur fans are in for one hell of a ride under Conte.

The top half of the table will look something like…

1.Man City

2.Liverpool

3.Spurs

4.Chelsea

5.Arsenal

6 to 8….Take your pick from Newcastle, Man Utd and West Ham.

9.Wolves

10.Leicester

Strap yourselves in for the ride lads and lasses.

