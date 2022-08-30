Opinion

This looks like the official 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad post-transfer window

Newcastle United kicked off their (for once) eagerly anticipated Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest on Saturday 6th August 2022.

Five games later and NUFC still unbeaten and in PL and League Cup.

However, we still await the official 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad list to take us up to the new year.

After the summer 2022 transfer window closes on 1st September 2022, PL managers and clubs will then have to submit their senior 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad

So who is currently in line to be included…

Elliot Anderson is under 21, so will be additional to the 25.

So, here is my predicted 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad as things stand, with explanation following:

Goalkeepers (three)

Pope

Darlow

Gillespie

Defenders (ten)

Targett

Manquillo

Dummett

Lewis

Trippier

Fernandez

Botman

Burn

Lascelles

Schar

Midfielders (four plus Elliot Anderson)

Joelinton

Bruno

Willock

S. Longstaff

Forwards / Wingers (eight)

Ritchie

Murphy

Almiron

ASM

Fraser

Wilson

Wood

Isak

Either permanently or on loan, Eddie Howe has let the following go – Isaac Hayden, Lewis Cass, Freddie Woodman, Jeff Hendrick, Dan Langley, Dwight Gayle and Ciaran Clark.

In addition, of the remaining senior (non-under 21 players) Jonjo Shelvey and Kell Watts are long-term injuries and not expected back until after the World Cup in Qatar.

Emil Krafth now looks to be out for the entire season, with Eddie Howe having confirmed an ACL injury.

Meanwhile, Martin Dubravka is now widely reported to be in Manchester taking a medical ahead of joining Man Utd.

So unless there is a surprise additional signing in the remaining hours of the transfer window, I think the squad pretty much picks itself.

Matty Longstaff is still here but I think just a precaution in case of multiple injury issues in the midfield, kept until late in the window before he heads out, almost certainly on loan. He wasn’t even involved in the squad that played at Tranmere.

