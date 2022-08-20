Opinion

This is already an excellent Newcastle United transfer window

A lot has been said about this Newcastle United transfer window.

Much of what has been said not making sense, in my opinion.

As well as the lead up to it, there has already been over ten weeks gone of this Newcastle United transfer window, so an awful lot of time for people to make themselves heard.

From what I have seen and heard, I think for most Newcastle fans there appears to be a split into two different groups.

Firstly, a belief that this transfer window is a failure so far but could be rescued by a couple of high quality attacking signings.

Secondly, a belief from others that the damage has already been done in this transfer window with the right (attacking) signings not having been made quickly enough, so even if they (quality attacking signings) do arrive in these next couple of weeks, it will be damage limitation rather than a transfer window to celebrate.

I know I am not alone but I do definitely think I am in a far smaller minority grouping than either of these two above.

I believe this is already an excellent Newcastle United transfer window.

Yes, even if there are no other signings, I am very happy with how this summer 2022 window has turned out.

My approach to transfer windows has always been, how much stronger (or weaker) is the team / squad after it has closed?

So when rating this current summer 2022 Newcastle United transfer window on what we know so far, we have the following:

Arriving – Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Nick Pope

Departing – Isaac Hayden, Freddie Woodman, Ciaran Clark, Dwight Gayle, Jeff Hendrick

Eddie Howe managing to get a handful of (now) Championship level players (if you seriously want to dispute this, list the clubs / divisions they have moved to) out the door and has signed three new first choice players.

Yes, I think it is crystal clear that three players have been bought who are all better quality in each of their positions, than the current squad that existed before their arrivals.

Why wouldn’t you think it was a big step forward, if your club has improved three places in your first choice eleven in one window? Yes, I understand that we always want more, that is human nature, but surely you have to acknowledge the players that NUFC have signed, not just the ones they haven’t signed.

If you go back to the January 2022 Newcastle United transfer window:

Arriving – Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett (loan)

Departing – Jeff Hendrick

After that window closed, Eddie Howe had improved five first team positions. I include Wood as one of those because Wilson was out for pretty much the rest of the season, so in effect the former Burnley striker was a major upgrade on what we had available.

Another thing of course, is that you absolutely can’t consider the success or otherwise of this current summer 2022 transfer window without including the January 2022 window as part of the debate.

Taking these two transfer windows together, in the opening ten months of the new ownership, Eddie Howe and the Newcastle United hierarchy have brought in six new first choice players in Pope, Trippier, Targett, Botman, Burn and Guimaraes. Plus a better quality back up striker in Chris Wood on the bench, having performed the perfect essential initial short-term role. In other words, Wood a far better replacement on the bench in place of Dwight Gayle.

I know there is a slight conflict (when it comes to counting up automatic better first team choices arriving) in terms of Schar completing a trio (with Burn and Botman) competing for the middle of defence (though I have a feeling Eddie Howe might play all three against Man City in a back five) BUT bottom line is that I don’t know any Newcastle fan who would be unhappy with any / all of Pope, Trippier, Targett, Botman, Burn and Guimaraes playing against Man City or whoever.

I know that many of you will be saying that yes these are all good signings but we need attacking ones BUT the fact is that we needed better players in pretty much every position in the first team, when Eddie Howe and the new owners came in, with the defence the biggest necessity by far. Under Steve Bruce he had turned it into an absolute disaster, one of the worst in the Premier League and getting ever worse with each season he (Bruce) was here.

It is easy once a problem is solved, to then quickly forget about just how big an issue it was previously. However, I think the bottom line is that if instead of bringing in Targett, Burn and Trippier in January, Howe had brought in a couple of extra quality attacking options, Newcastle may well have got relegated instead of going on that astonishing second half of the season run of form.

The very bottom line is that having a defence fit for purpose can win you games / points just as much as a fit for purpose attacking set up can.

In the last 22 Premier League matches, in 20 of the games Newcastle United have conceded no more than one goal, keeping nine clean sheets and conceding only one goal in another eleven matches. That played a massive part in winning thirteen of those twenty games and drawing another four, 41 points from these last 22 PL matches. Under Steve Bruce, it was becoming the norm to concede two or more goals in a match, how many games / points could Newcastle have won if that had continued, no matter what Eddie Howe might have achieved at the attacking end?

In six of his final eight matches at the start of last season, Steve Bruce saw his NUFC team concede two or more goals, two of the three points they did pick up was when conceding only one goal in each of the other two games.

Last weekend, a point was picked up in the tough visit to Brighton, thanks to a man of the match display from new signing Nick Pope, an excellent Botman first start, with other 2022 signings in terms of Bruno, Trippier and Burn all also making key contributions. Would more additional attacking signings have turned that into all three points against Brighton? We’ll never know, however, I am absolutely confident that without the 2022 signings that have been made, Newcastle would have picked up nothing at the Amex stadium.

When you look at the year before the new owners and Eddie Howe arrived, over the course of two whole transfer windows, only one player was signed, Joe Willock. At the same time in that year / two windows, Newcastle moved out permanently Carroll, Lejeune, Atsu, Muto, Saivet, Barlaser, Yedlin, Aarons and Lazaar. Joe Willock had that initial burst of goals in the loan spell but by the time the summer 2021 window ended, I am not convinced that Newcastle had even a stronger squad after that year of ins and outs, never mind the kind of improvement in first team and squad that we have seen under the new owners and Eddie Howe. Joe Willock has done ok this calendar year but with everybody fit, it is questionable whether he even makes our first eleven.

Attacking players (the right ones!) are the toughest signings to make and usually the most expensive. The bottom line now is that we have an entire defence of better quality players (plus Dubravka and Schar playing well again under Howe), with then Bruno and (an Eddie Howe inspired) Joelinton playing in front of them. Then ASM and Wilson two very good attacking options if avoiding injury and on form. So yes, we have definite spaces for two other better midfield / attacking first choice players, but it is not a disaster situation building if these attacking signings are even further delayed, it is all about getting the right ones in and also not getting a reputation as mugs for paying whatever other clubs are demanding, regardless of a player’s true value.

The only way for this current Newcastle United transfer window to somehow not end up an excellent success, is if say somebody such as Bruno G was sold…and under this new ownership that is simply not going to happen.

