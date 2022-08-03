Opinion

The five Newcastle United players who need to stay injury free this season

The Newcastle United pre-season is all but gone.

We are asking various regular / irregular Mag writers a number of questions ahead of this 2022/23 Premier League season,

The idea to get a wide range of views ahead of this Newcastle United campaign.

A snapshot of what various fans are thinking about, what might lie ahead of us all…as well as reflecting on various other NUFC issues.

Next up we have Paul Patterson answering a few…

What would your team be to start against Nottingham Forest?

Martin Dubravka, Keiron Trippier, Matt Targett, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Jo Willock, Miggy Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson.

I don’t believe that’s what it WILL be…but the contentious one in that lot will be MDubz and not Nick Pope. I feel it will be mighty harsh to bomb him out in favour of a new signing that hasn’t been part of the group, has contributed nothing to last season’s great recovery and let’s be fair, Dubravka has always been number one. Still, it’s great to have that competition for places.

The other issue will likely surround Fabian Schar and Dan Burn. Botman will start and I’d partner another beast alongside him. Although I’d have no problem if Eddie Howe goes with the more ball playing Schar. The rest of the team picks itself.

How do you rate the job done by the new Newcastle United owners so far?

Impeccable. I fully expect some more work in the community to follow with the Reubens being the link and catalyst to improve the bond between football club, city and fanbase, which became severely damaged in 14 years under Mike Ashley.

Above all else, all concerned have come to the club and seem to have “got it”. Outsiders usually come to the club and treat it as simply a job with not much regard for the area. The players, managers and owners that I like, are those that treat the club, city and fans with the respect they deserve. We now have that.

How do you rate the job done by Eddie Howe so far?

I will openly state once again that I said he wouldn’t be up to the job and it would likely eat him alive. I am also DELIGHTED that he continues to ram those words down my throat with what he does and how he has conducted himself since coming in. Outstanding for “that fella that got Bournemouth relegated” .

What is the minimum capacity Newcastle United need moving forward and what is the ideal capacity for the future?

Difficult to say.

I’d be very VERY reluctant to move from St James’ Park and my preferred option of those mooted (if we have to move) is down near the Quayside at the old Metro Radio Arena. That actually excites me but I think any bigger than 70k wouldn’t be realistic or necessary.

On a personal note, I don’t mind being “shut out” if the team is winning, there are people far more deserving than me who should be there to see this club finally win something. I tried for tickets for the Nottingham Forrest game and couldn’t get one. I can’t make the other opening games due to work and that really irritates me, but if 52,000 fans are there screaming the team on to win, I’m happy enough to miss out.

What is the fairest way to sell season tickets, who, if anybody, should get priority?

I’ll nail my colours to the mast early doors on this. If there is a way (and there will be) I’d like to see those that gave up their tickets in protest at Mike Ashley be given the chance to reapply as priority cases.

We all support the club in different ways. For some it’s financial, some it’s geographical, some it’s for family reasons and I won’t argue with either. But when people decide to make a stand to cease their support when the very person that should care about the club doesn’t, then that has to be applauded. How many did so? I don’t know but they don’t deserve to miss out on whatever success we see in the future.

How many tickets should be kept for sale match by match, if capacity remains at 52,000?

From my own selfish point of view (joke alert) As many as possible so I can get in. I really want to see where this club goes but I understand that other people deserve to be there more than I do. I’d say a figure of around 10,000 at least.

Nick Pope or Martin Dubravka?

I’ve stated that I prefer MDubz to Pope but that’s the joy of having two good goalkeepers. It’s the hardest position to pick for and keep the options happy as there is only one can be chosen. If one makes a mistake there’s pressure and that can only be good for the team. You never want any players safe in the knowledge that they can’t be dropped.

If could guarantee they stay injury free next season, which five players would you choose and in what order of importance?

Callum Wilson, Callum Wilson, Callum Wilson, Callum Wilson and Callum Wilson. Ok, I jest, but he’s that important. The spine of the team is looking good at the minute so I’ll go Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Keiron Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson. I’ve included Targett because I don’t think the back up left back options are too clever.

What would be your ideal final 2022/23 Premier League table, where you would love to see each club finish, in positions one to twenty?

Are we talking sensible or realistic? I think Manchester City will win the league, Liverpool will be second. The other top four places could be permed from any of four. Manchester United won’t be in the Champions League spots. Nottingham Forrest, Bournemouth and Brentford will likely go down. Although I’d prefer Everton to go down.

As for Eddie Howe’s Black and White Army? Head says 9th, heart says 7th. And a good cup run with a sneaky bet on winning the league cup…

