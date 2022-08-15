Opinion

The cheapest and most expensive places to watch Premier League football

There are a big couple of week ahead for Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The game with Man City will go a long way to telling us all exactly how giddy we can get about the season ahead, while progression on the long awaited forward reinforcements will either enhance or rein in any early season optimism.

I realise there are some people getting themselves a bit chewed about the lack of attacking depth (hello to all my fans on the internet) but I can’t believe that even the most cynical aren’t looking forward with a degree of excitement.

We have our best team in years, a manager who looks to have a plan for greatness and a promise to build up to become better with each passing season. At the very least, relegation battles should be a thing of the past. At best, European qualification and even (scweam) trophies may be on the horizon.

For me at least, this is enough to have piqued interest after the spirit-sapping Ashley years. I have been going home and away throughout all of this misery (apart from the lockdown stuff, let’s not be daft now) but on occasions where I didn’t go, I would try and not let the game get to me. Spending quality time with my family, or focusing the friends / events I was with as opposed to attending the game became essential, both in terms of a properly balanced life and feeling like I wasn’t letting the Ashley regime get the better of me.

Feigned indifference maybe, but time and again I’d wilfully ignore the match until I passed a screen with Sky Sports News on, or found myself in a moment of solitude where I could give in and check the phone. Even Premier League games that were easily available via sky sports or BT wouldn’t draw me in and I let those subscriptions go.

Now it’s different. I’ll still prioritise the important people in my life but every match is an event to aim for. Home games are sacrosanct and away games I’m attending are planned well in advance and permanently inked on the family planner. When I’m not going there’s television, with plenty of games covered, and they too have become unmissable.

This is reminiscent of Kevin Keegan or Bobby Robson’s teams, where a non-attended, non-televised game had few options. In KK times it was either the radio or watching the scores update on ceefax (ask yer da). Things had moved on a bit for Sir Bobby’s team, and you could follow scores on the internet, or via Sky’s Soccer Special. And of course now, you have…

Well, not much more. If Newcastle aren’t one of the selected games, you can’t (legally) see the match live. It’s the same options: Radio Newcastle, website of your choice or Jeff and the lads on Sky Sports news. The 3pm “blackout” ensuring this, although it’s almost certainly a good thing as I wonder how lower league attendances would be hit if they had to contend with a readily available armchair Liverpool experience?

I should clarify the above. You can’t, of course see the match live if you happen to be in the UK. We’ve all had the experience I’m sure if you nip off on holiday during the football season and you find a bar for the match that has a smorgasbord of TVs showing about six matches simultaneously, zero of which you could watch if you were stood in a British boozer (again, I should caveat “legally”).

Sometimes it’s even easier than that. I was in the USA for the last couple of games of last season, and caught the wins over Arsenal and Burnley on the standard TV available in my hotel room. I did wonder at the time how easy / expensive this is across the wider world, and here’s an ideal overview courtesy of the Sporticos website which has produced its own EPL Price Index, assessing how much it costs to watch the league in some of the world’s biggest consumer countries. Here’s the list of the most expensive:

Absolutely no surprise to see the UK at the top and this stands to reason. As this is our national league and most popular sport there is a huge audience with high demand for the games and increased consumer appetite drives price upwards etc. But the price Sporticos have given here is the cheapest option, if you’re smart and get Sky Sports via a Now TV monthly pass, BT via their own monthly option and Amazon on a free trial on the two occasions they show fixtures. It’s also worth reminding that even with this you still don’t get all of the games, and have to resort to refreshing Twitter, or trying to get a Radio Newcastle reception in the Yorkshire Dales or something.

Many of the other countries involved will have access to every match, although in some examples, like my own experience in America, you’ll need to have studied advance codebreaking to deduce which one of the bewildering myriad of channels the game you want is actually on (NBC Golf for one match). A small price to pay I suppose for your pick of the matches at half the price.

Elsewhere you’ll get even more bang for your buck. These are the cheapest countries Sporticos looked at:

Of course, the appalling economic imbalance in the world has to be considered, whereby very few people in India or Brazil could afford the sort of prices at the top end of the table, but countries with huge populations and established or growing interests in football are getting access to pretty much everything, which is useful to think that Bruno and Joelinton’s compatriots can see them every week and potentially grow a bit of fondness for their club.

There’s more depth on this at the Sporticos website. Insane to think that something so readily available for so little in one part of the world is so exclusively priced and restricted in another. Consumerism really done mess us all up eh? Maybe the problems of extreme capitalism didn’t begin and end with the Saudi takeover of Newcastle United after all…

