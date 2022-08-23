Opinion

St James’ Park- A Fortress Again?

It’s the Monday after the best game in the Premier League so far this season and I’m still buzzing after what I watched at St James’ Park.

The performance Newcastle United put in against what is undisputedly one of the best Premier League teams of all time, never mind in the league right now.

The energy of the team, the never-say-die spirit, and the tactics that had us bossing the game for significant periods, was one thing…but the other was the cauldron of emotions that is St James’ Park.

Having been there in the bad times, seeing the roar of the crowd lift the players to new highs made me think…

If Newcastle can be this good against a team like Man City, having to also deal with a referee dead set against us, how good could NUFC be against teams that we’re currently on the same level as (according to the pundits at least)?

If this level of performance can be regularly hit, or even something approaching that level, we should be routinely decimating teams throughout the season.

All of the best teams tend to have a strong home record and a benchmark has been set, strongly suggesting that we can make St James’ Park a fortress to be feared once again (***Since January, Newcastle United have played 10 games at St James’ Park, winning eight, drawing 3-3 with Man City, losing 1-0 to Liverpool).

I said at the start of the season that I’d be happy with a top ten finish, as we build the club up the right way.

I still would be…but with the way Eddie Howe has got the team playing and with (hopefully) a couple more additions in this transfer window (still over a week to go), as well as the ability to repeat home performances like this weekend’s, we could surely climb a little higher?

I’m not saying we should be catapulting up into the top four straightaway, but if the right players can bed into this playing style and mentality we have now, with a 50,000+ crowd roaring them on at every home match, why couldn’t we climb that little bit higher?

After all, after enduring so many St James’ Park nightmares, surely we’re allowed to dream again…

