‘Spurs negotiating with Newcastle United to buy Allan Saint-Maximin’ – Worst transfer exclusive of this window

Allan Saint-Maximin terrorised Manchester City.

Kyle Walker in particular still having nightmares, with flashbacks of the French winger dribbling past him time after time.

Allan Saint-Maximin responsible for creating all three NUFC goals on Sunday, with passes / crosses for Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson, then yet another brilliant run halted just outside the box and John Stones the latest to be yellow carded for a foul on ASM, Kieran Trippier smashing home the resultant free-kick.

Most Newcastle fans and indeed neutrals, agreeing afterwards that this had been the best we had all seen of Allan Saint-Maximin, so far.

Also in the aftermath, it has been reported (claimed…) in an exclusive, that Spurs have now moved in and are negotiating to buy Allan Saint-Maximin for £35m…

The SpursLion account stating ‘Spurs have been tracking Allan Saint-Maximin for a while and he is on their shortlist of players to come in to replace Gil. With Gordon off to Chelsea, Spurs are currently negotiating with Newcastle. Spurs are set to make a bid within the region of £35 million.’

Where do you start???

Well, some of the online replies to this do the job for us, comments from both Newcastle United fans and most of the neutrals / Spurs supporters as well (although some of them are desperately grabbing on to faith in the existence of a ‘£35m/£40m’ mythical ‘Champions League’ clause in his NUFC contract), to be fair:

‘Don’t think he is worth that very lazy going back not in contes way we play.’

‘For 35 Million we’ll send you a Helios and one of Maxi’s headbands.. cheers.’

‘Good luck with that if you want maxi its son + £135m.’

‘Where do you get this nonsense news? Newcastle are awash with money we could never match; why on God’s earth would they sell one of their best players!’

‘He has a buyout clause for cl clubs.’

‘Wouldn’t buy the man’s yfronts.’

‘Doesn’t he have a cl clause in his contract for 35/40m?’

‘If Almirons buyout clause is 60 million….. why would ASM’s just be 40?’

‘If Gordon is worth 60mil, Maxi is worth more than 35.’

‘They will want 50+ I want him in a spurs shirt.’

‘Oh I see…. ‘I want him in a spurs shirt’

Well …deal done.’

‘I was terrible at maths at school but can see others are worse. £35 million for a player that terrorised Man City.’

‘£35 million wouldn’t buy his headbands.’

‘Chelsea, manu and now spurs fans all linking themselves to saint-maximin.

He’s got 4 years left on his current deal and Newcastle have zero pressure to sell .

Our owners will tell you where to go – there is no chance on earth maxi leaves this season.’

‘Geordie Arabia are loaded. Why would they sell one of their best players? Also, ASM seems happy there.’

‘We’ve spent the entire summer trying to sign a wide man, and you think with 9 days to go, we’ll sell our star winger leaving us 2 wingers short, let alone for 35m, ridiculous.’

‘£60 million for Gordon and Spurs think they can get Maxi for £35 million.’

‘Which leg do u want to buy for £35m? To put into context, Anthony Gordon (who is vastly inferior) is priced at £60m. Maxi going nowhere.’

‘1) He’s not joining us

2) 35 mill wouldn’t even get a reply from Newcastle’

‘He’s not going to Spurs. He’ll get regular football at Newcastle. The World Cup is not too far away. Newcastle are a financial superpower and won’t need to sell and he’s loved by the toon army. He’ll cost over 70 million. Still think we’ll get him?’

‘If Newcastle have learned anything this summer it’s that you can’t buy a player for £35m.’

‘NATION OWNED NEWCASTLE ARE GOING TO SELL THEIR BEST PLAYER FOR 35MIL YEAH?’

‘Cracking player but in today’s market prob closer to 45m.’

‘You can’t be serious? Everton want 60 mill for Gordon and someone thinks ASM is available for 35 mill. I want what they’re smoking!’

‘This is an absolute fabrication, like it was lifted directly from a Dominic Raab interview.

£35m buys his right arm.

Assuming he’s left handed.’

