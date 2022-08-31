News

Sky Sports announce Premier League clubs with highest net spends in 2022 – Surprising?

A table showing the net spending by Premier League clubs has been published by Sky Sports.

This table shows the net spending not just in the current transfer window, it also includes the transfer action in the January 2022 window.

Just to clarify, net spend refers to the final total, with money spent on players coming in, less what comes in from selling players.

Sky Sports table of Premier League clubs net spending in 2022 published 5pm on 30 August 2022:

£216m Newcastle United

£164.15m West Ham

£157m Nottingham Forest

£153.1m Chelsea

£131.4m Man Utd

£123.1 Tottenham

£98m Arsenal

£84.5m Liverpool

£62.2m Wolves

£59.5m Everton

Inevitably there was an ‘interesting’ reaction from certain fans to this Sky Sports spending table…

Tonny (Man Utd fan) ‘Where’s FIFA fair play at. Cant put state money on football club for gods sake !!!!’

Quite amazing how thick / ignorant so many fans of other clubs are, total lack of self-awareness when it comes to themselves and their own clubs. Man Utd have been taking Saudi ‘state money’ for 15 years now, their longest running sponsor is a Saudi state owned business, then they took on another Saudi state owned business in a sponsorship agreement a few years ago, doubling the Saudi interest / money in their club. How much have Man Utd banked from the Saudi state these past 15 years and then spent on players?

Plus, not sure if this table included the Man Utd £80m+ Antony deal that was completed yesterday. Anyway, in these last three years of transfer windows, Man Utd have spent some £466m and that includes around £411m of net spend in that time (all figures via Transfermarkt).

Matty (Aston Villa fan) ‘Their fans will claim they earned it tho.’

Speaking of fans with no self-awareness…From 2019/20 onwards (four years of transfer windows), Villa have spent £401m on players and £250m of that is net spend. Without the Grealish £100m, it would be £350m net spend in that time.

Lee Shearer (Newcastle fan) ‘Another damning indictment of how badly Ashley ran the club given the paucity of playing resources and the amount of cash needed to be spent to have the club in a stable position.’

This pretty much sums the real situation up.

The new Newcastle United owners inheriting a mid-season relegation situation and a club that for 15 seasons 0f transfer windows had been woefully short of investment in both the squad and of course everything else at NUFC. Even just in the two windows directly before Ashley left, he only allowed one new player to come in (Joe Willock) in an entire year.

The ridiculous way Ashley ran the club, especially the transfer side of things, also meant that Eddie Howe and the new owners inherited a squad where the vast majority had little or no transfer value (Ashley and Bruce handing out numerous new contracts out in their final year or so, to existing ageing players who mostly were already not good enough, rather than signing new players). So the net spend was always going to be high, due to the fact we had nobody to sell! That is unless you sold one of the small handful of key decent quality existing players…but then they’d have just had to spend MORE cash to replace them as well!

