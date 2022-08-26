Tyne Talk

Simon Jordan gets it right on Newcastle United owners and FFP…up to a point

Simon Jordan has been talking about Newcastle United, not for the first time…

On this occasion, it is specifically about their transfer spending.

With the imminent Alexander Isak £60m signing set to take Newcastle’s spending up to around the £110m / £120m mark, with transfer spending of £200m+ overall in 2022.

The other important thing of course, is that this is pretty much all net spend, with outgoings (players) so far under the new Newcastle United owners only generating a few million, if that.

Simon Jordan wanting to talk about the relationship between Newcastle United and Financial Fair Play (FFP)…’This subterfuge and veneer, of we are governed by Financial Fair Play, is Newcastle playing hide and seek with themselves. They are not carrying huge losses. They will not be constrained by Financial Fair Play.’

Jordan then goes on to say ”They have the ability to be able to make decisions that will have three years in the making or ramifications, if they get it wrong…They could easily go and spend three or four hundred million quid, if they so choose, and be in a position to not be constrained by Financial Fair Play, if they get the team to embrace the achievements, that kind of spend would give them.’

Simon Jordan is quite right, in some ways. The new Newcastle United owners could have come in and spent instantly in January 2022 something crazy, maybe say half a billion. However, whilst he is also pointing to the negatives of doing so (spending £300m, £400m, maybe £500m) in their first year of NUFC ownership, Simon Jordan isn’t coming close to explaining exactly how massive a risk it is, especially if getting to the most extreme figures of early spending.

So basically, to be doing this kind of thing, spending a lot more money early on than is coming in, you first of all obviously need club owners willing to finance that. Either by putting the cash in themselves or guaranteeing club loans, or a bit of both.

If that is the case, you then have the dealing with FFP.

Put (relatively!) simply, the players Newcastle United are buying now, it is how the spending is shown in the club books / accounts that matter for FFP. So if /when Alexander Isak is confirmed, his £60m transfer fee will be divided up over a number of years in the accounts where FFP is concerned, not £60m in this current season / financial year.

So while this of course helps dilute things for FFP purposes this season, it adds to the FFP related figures in each of the seasons to come.

So, the more you spend now, where FFP is concerned, the less you would be able to spend in transfer windows to follow.

The other angle of course, is how quickly Newcastle United can increase the revenues coming in. The more money you have coming in, then the more money you will have to spend, both in terms of the owners not needing to finance the signings themselves, plus it also massively impacts FFP, as that (FFP) is there to stop you spending too much in excess of what you are bringing in.

When it comes to increasing money coming in, we are looking at two main ways of this happening. Success on the pitch, in the Premier League and having loads more games in cup competitions, with getting into Europe of course one of the essential aims in the years to come, especially if you can access to the riches of the Champions League.

The other big money chase is raising commercial revenues. We now have a sleeve sponsor which is generating almost as much money (£7m) as the main shirt sponsor and the club have negotiated an early release from the deal to 2026 that Mike Ashley had tied NUFC into with FUN88. So from next (2023/24) season, that will see almost certainly far higher revenues from various sponsorships, especially front of shirt commercial money.

The two are tied in a way as well, because the more successful on the pitch Newcastle United are, the more they can argue to the Premier League that any sponsorship deal with a related party (another Saudi Arabia PIF business for example) is valued far higher than is currently the case.

The race is now on, how quickly can the new Newcastle United owners make progress on and off the pitch.

This is where as well, it is extra important for the club to get the big signings right. Some very vocal fans / critics saying why don’t they just spend whatever it takes to get whoever. At some point though this very quickly catches up with you if you get it wrong, just look at Everton.

The new Newcastle United owners were faced with a relegation nightmare straight after coming in, they were forced to sign Premier League solid match ready older experienced players, the likes of Wood and Burn etc, to fight that initial battle.

However, the big money is going on players who will hopefully increase in value, (an eventual) £41.65m on 24 year old Bruno Guimaraes – how much is he worth now, only seven months later? Then we have £35m on 22 year old Sven Botman, £60m on 22 year old Alexander Isak…

It isn’t that the new NUFC owners are buying these young players with the explicit intention of selling them in a couple of years time, as was the case with Mike Ashley. However, it is a case of hopefully building and building a Newcastle United team / squad of players that in two or three years time will still have their best years ahead of them in many cases, assets who will have seriously increased in value providing they have done the business on the pitch.

Look at the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, they of course continue to spend massive money BUT they also have players who go out for massive money as well, which offsets much of that spending.

At the moment, due to the Ashley mess they inherited, the new NUFC owners have pretty much no players they’d be willing to sell who would generate any kind of decent money. That is why the net spending is especially high.

Exciting times ahead and an ambitious club at last, ran by experienced people (Eales, Ashworth, Howe) who know what they are doing AND working together, with the owners and fans to make Newcastle United a success story at long last!

