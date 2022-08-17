Opinion

Saudi Arabia PIF Newcastle United takeover – Sunderland fans finally tiring…?

There has apparently been in-fighting amongst Sunderland fans about the constantly regurgitated vitriolic and negative rhetoric, regarding the Newcastle United takeover by the Saudi Arabia PIF, Reuben Brothers and Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners.

So, is the bitter ‘Sportwashing NUFC 2022’ forum on the Sunderland fans RTG message board finally imploding?

Yes, some mackems are now tired of the repetitive narrative that is constantly churned out about Newcastle being owned by a ‘country’ that is viewed as having committed multiple human rights abuses.

Not all Sunderland fans are daft and it is now obvious that some of them are now at odds with the regular holier than thou posters on RTG, who it seems have all became experts in the field of amnesty and human rights since October 7th 2021.

One of these so-called experts is someone that goes by the handle of ‘Exile 68’. He recently received a rebuke from a fellow ‘Lads-fan’ for cutting and pasting about Newcastle United and our owners during Sunderland’s victory against Bristol City….silly boy.

‘Jlaws’ used to regularly join the comments sections on The Mag as ‘Lawsy’. He was pedantic and had an attitude but never once let on that he was a Sunderland fan. This fella is a prolific poster on RTG’s ‘Sportwashing’ thread and obviously hates our club probably more than he loves his own.

I have spoken to some Black Cats supporters since the takeover and in general they admit that they wouln’t have been averse to the Saudi Arabia PIF if they had wanted to buy Sunderland.

That is the basically the case up and down the country and a lot of opposition fans are now beginning to compliment Eddie Howe’s side, rather than bang on about our ownership model.

After having been given a false sense of assurance from the media and to some extents the EPL, that Newcastle’s takeover would never go through, it must have been a greater shock to the fans on Wearside than it was for the Septic Six when the Saudi Arabia PIF received the green light… simply because they are our nearest rivals.

I would have been devastated if it had been Sunderland instead of us, as I indicated in a previous article.

And jealousy is what this is all really about.

Whether we would have ran a thread on ‘Sportswashing’ for over 10 months that has received almost 10,000 posts, is highly unlikely though.

I won’t hold my breath waiting to see if the mackems pull the plug on ‘Sportswashing NUFC’ on RTG (it’s their most popular ever and so creates clicks), and I have actually stopped looking now because it is so desperately boring.

It would be interesting though if more peeved off Sunderland fans kept calling out the saddest amongst their brethren.

It is now obvious that not all mackems on RTG want Newcastle United constantly rammed down their necks 24/7.