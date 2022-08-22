Opinion

Robbie Savage needs to have a better understanding of football before he comments on Newcastle again

I have watched football for years, like most of us on here.

I like to study the game and try and understand why certain things have happened.

During Sunday’s game there were a few things that struck me but which went without comment.

The first incident was the clearance by Fabian Schar that leads to a corner from which Citeh ultimately score. The ball is played into the box along the ground and Schar goes to ground to clear it but he doesn’t get his foot round the ball and instead of sending the ball out for a throw in, it becomes a corner. The camera clearly picks up Schar feeling his hamstring, which the more observant of us will know he has done several times over the last few games, including pre-season.

The second point is concerning the equalising goal. KDB is one amazing player but the pass he makes for the third goal goes through Willock’s legs. Is he really that good? Or did he just get a bit lucky, as it hit the inside of Willock’s foot and fell perfectly for Bernardo to finish. No complaints about the goal. It was coming and they deserved it…but fine margins.

Not so fine was the (Stones challenge on Schar) penalty appeal. I said to my son before this game that we just need VAR to work so that rugby tackles like last year aren’t allowed. This time it was a leading arm and no contact on the ball instead. Strange, or not, depending on your view of VAR and the top clubs.

Finally in my comments on fine margins, I’d like to comment on Robbie Savage.

Apparently there is a hair’s breadth between a genius and a moron. I wonder which side of his Golden locks Savage’s intelligence lies.

The second the game is over Robbie Savage is announcing how Citeh should have won.

Should they? Cos they had a few chances after 3-3? Penalty and it’s Newcastle up 4-1 Robbie, or if our shots in the first half had gone in, then what?

He needs to have a better understanding of football before he comments. He who shoots last deserves to win, isn’t always the case.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Sunday 21 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 28, Wilson 39, Trippier 54

Man City:

Gundogan 5, Haaland 60, Bernardo Silva 64

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 69% (68%) Newcastle 31% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (9) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were Man City 10 (5) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Man City 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 52,258 (Man City 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (90+5 Krafth), Willock (Sean Longstaff 70), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 83), Wilson (Wood 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson, Fraser

