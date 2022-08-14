Opinion

Rio Ferdinand – If you’re not happy then…Round your money up and take over Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand is not a happy man now.

The Manchester United fan and former player not happy with what is happening in and around his football club.

Rio Ferdinand in particular not happy with the Manchester United owners, after the team have now lost their first two Premier League games to Brighton and Brentford.

Rio Ferdinand demanding that the Glazers, the Manchester United owners, have to stop being so ‘disrespectful’ to fans…

Rio Ferdinand talking about the Manchester United owners after the 4-0 loss to Brentford – 13 August 2022:

“I think you need to come here and you need to communicate.

“At football clubs, communication is one of the key components to being successful. From the top down, bottom up.

“They (The Glazers) don’t communicate with the fans, they don’t communicate with the people.

“No one knows where they are, can’t put a face to it.

“I think that is disrespectful, it is out of order.

“They need to come here and need to put themselves right at the front and start shouldering some of this blame.

“Because they are allowing other people to take all of the blame and they are intrinsic to what goes on at this football club, good and bad.”

Well Rio, you know what you need to do don’t you?

Only 19 months ago, in his then latest attack on Newcastle fans and in defence of his business associate Mike Ashley’s running of Newcastle United, Rio Ferdinand told Newcastle supporters to keep their mouths shut.

The pundit and Sports Direct associate saying that Newcastle United supporters don’t have any kind of right to a say in what happens at their club.

That if they wanted a say, Newcastle fans should ‘Round your money up and take over the club then.’

Well, the simple answer for Rio Ferdinand then, is surely that he should keep his trap shut, as he has no right to criticise anything or anybody at Manchester United.

That is, unless he and his fellow Man Utd supporters simply: ‘Round your money up and take over the club then.’ Then he can choose who the club employ and how it is ran, who is allowed to do whatever.

Rio Ferdinand talking about Newcastle fans and their ongoing unhappiness with Mike Ashley – 24 March 2021:

“He [Mike Ashley] don’t care what people think.

“It’s his club and he’s doing what he wants to do.

“Whether you like it or not, he’s the one that’s put the money up and he’s doing what he thinks is right for the club.

“Whether the Geordies don’t like it…

“A lot of them hate him and don’t like him but…

“Round your money up and take over the club then.”

