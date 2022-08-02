Opinion

Richard Masters makes public that Manchester City still investigated for alleged FFP breaches

Richard Masters has been talking about club owners and in particular, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Premier League Chief Executive admitting that Roman Abramovich’s time at Chelsea raised concerns.

Masters saying that ‘Ultimately, there wasn’t an owners’ and directors’ test when Roman Abramovich took ownership of Chelsea.’

Trying to avoid properly answering the question, the PL Chief Executive when asked if the Abramovich era at Chelsea had been bad for the Premier League’s reputation, said: ‘It’s difficult to say now with hindsight that it’s all been good, obviously, given what has transpired. But I think if you ask Chelsea fans, they’d give you a different answer.’

Fans of other clubs no doubt wondering why no desire (ability?) to do anything about Abramovich until eventually forced to by Russia invading Ukraine.

Interestingly, Masters also revealed that the Premier League aren’t giving up on their pursuit of Manchester City for FFP alleged breaches, an investigation that has already lasted more than three years.

There is also debate amongst the clubs and players, as to whether ‘taking the knee’ will continue ahead of matches.

Richard Masters speaking to The Times:

‘Richard Masters, speaking publicly for the first time since the sale of Chelsea, said there had been “real concern” that the takeover would not go through in time and that a new, tougher owners’ and directors’ test would aim to tackle some of the issues raised by Roman Abramovich’s ownership. The Russian oligarch had to sell the club after being sanctioned by the UK government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Ultimately, there wasn’t an owners’ and directors’ test when Roman Abramovich took ownership of Chelsea,” he said.

Asked if the Abramovich era at Chelsea had been bad for the Premier League’s reputation,” Masters said: “It’s difficult to say now with hindsight that it’s all been good, obviously, given what has transpired. But I think if you ask Chelsea fans, they’d give you a different answer.”

With the Premier League season starting on Friday, Masters also confirmed that the league’s investigation into Manchester City over alleged Financial Fair Play breaches was continuing more than three years after it was launched.

Captains of the top-flight clubs will have another meeting with players this week to decide whether to continue taking the knee before matches.’

