Real Sociedad official announcement – Reveals Alexander Isak future sale clause and bonus payments are in contract

Friday afternoon saw Newcastle United announce that Alexander Isak had signed for NUFC.

The 22 year old striker arriving for a club record amount.

Bruno Guimaraes was signed for £35m guaranteed transfer fee, plus potential £6.65m future add-ons.

The official Newcastle United statement simply announcing that Alexander Isak had arrived for an ‘undisclosed’ transfer amount, though in the lead up to the deal, widespread media reports putting the guaranteed fee as £59m, well in excess of the maximum Bruno G may end up costing NUFC.

The Real Sociedad official announcement (see below) though, stating that future add-ons and a percentage of any future sale, were also included in the Newcastle deal.

Ahead of the official announcement, media reports had claimed that there was a 10% future sale clause if / when Newcastle sell Alexander Isak, as well as £4.2m in future add-ons that could eventually be paid by NUFC.

The Real Sociedad official statement picked out a game in 2020 as a big highlight of the striker’s time at the club.

In February 2020, aged just 20, Alexander Isak went away to Real Madrid and scored twice in a cup match, Real Sociedad winning 4-3 and Isak also getting an assist for (former Newcastle midfielder) Mikel Merino’s winner.

Alexander Isak and Real Sociedad going on to win the Copa Del Rey, defeating Athletic Bilbao in the final.

Real Sociedad official announcement – 26 August 2022:

‘Real Sociedad and Newcastle United have reached an agreement of the player Alexander Isak to the English team.

The deal includes a milestone bonus and a percentage of a future sale.

Real Sociedad wants to thank Alex for the professionalism and dedication shown during his years at our club, while wishing him the best for his personal and professional future.

Three seasons and scoring from the start in the fourth as a txuri urdin, Isak has been one of the last great values of Real Sociedad.

A great protagonist in that historic cup tie against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Alexander Isak has won over the public for his dedication and determination in every action with our shirt.

Forty four times you have brought your fans to their feet by jumping backwards (scoring goals).

Thanks for everything Alex.’

