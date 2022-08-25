Opinion

Proof the Newcastle United owners didn’t arrange that short-term loan facility for no reason

In the build up to last night’s Newcastle United Carabao Cup tie at Tranmere Rovers, I was slightly concerned by the apparent clamour from some supporters to almost play a reserve side.

We haven’t won a meaningful trophy since 1969 and none of us are getting any younger, so an opportunity to finally bring some silverware back home to Tyneside should always be taken seriously.

We thankfully overcame the third team on Merseyside and have now drawn Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace at St James’ Park in the next round.

I didn’t appreciate the after match comments from the appropriately named Tranmere coach, Micky Mellon, but went to bed happy in the knowledge that we had wiped the smirk off the smug Mike Dean’s face (he follows Tranmere on the Wirral whenever his sons use his season tickets at Anfield).

Away from the action and I was pleased to see our club seemingly getting a move on in acquiring a striker.

Although the news of the impending transfer from Real Sociedad of Alexander Isak seemed to catch a few supporters on the hop, I have been expecting us to be spending big.

The Newcastle United owners didn’t arrange that short-term use loan facility recently for no reason.

Newcastle United are now being run correctly and with the club being under so much scrutiny after the takeover that everyone else dreaded, this was a sensible option until we can ultimately secure mega sponsorship deals.

I for one am genuinely excited that we are about to smash our transfer record on the 22 year old Swedish international Alexander Isak. This deal will be testimony to the patience shown by Eddie Howe, Dan Ashworth and the rest of the NUFC backroom team over the course of this summer, along with the Newcastle United owners.

I don’t want to harp on about Callum Wilson because I like the lad, but if I said that he wasn’t a constant ongoing injury concern, I would be burying my head in the proverbial sand.

We have got ourselves off to a solid start this season and it almost feels like we are following a ‘new’ club, such has been the turnaround in our fortunes both on and off the pitch in the last ten and a bit months.

Like I say, it is good to still be in the Carabao / League Cup this morning and one step closer to Wembley.

HTL

