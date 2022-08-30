Opinion

Premier League clubs sack race winner announced after 25 days – Former Newcastle United star

The Premier League clubs have played four matches each.

The table still sorting itself out, as Arsenal are the only one of the twenty clubs yet to drop points.

When it comes to the sack race, the 2021/22 season saw Watford the ‘winners’ as they got rid of Xisco Munoz, 50 days after their opening game.

Bournemouth have now smashed that, they are the first of the 20 Premier League clubs in the 2022/23 season to sack their manager, former Newcastle United midfielder Scott Parker on his way only 24 days after beating Aston Villa 2-0 on the opening day of their season.

A total joke really, for any number of reasons.

Only five games ago, Scott Parker completed an excellent Championship season with automatic promotion.

Bournemouth have lost their next three Premier League games after beating Gerrard’s Villa BUT they have played Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool! Losing 9-0 is never easy to take but surely a laughable knee jerk reaction from the Russians at Bournemouth.

Only Leicester have spent less than the £23m that Scott Parker was allowed in this transfer window, not sure what the Bournemouth owners were expecting?

Last season, a total of 10 managers left Premier League clubs during the 2021/22 campaign, interesting to see whether that total can be broken this time and of course, very curious to see who Parker is replaced with.

I wonder if Pardew, Allardyce and Bruce have been on the phone yet…

Bournemouth official announcement – 30 August 2022:

‘AFC Bournemouth can announce that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker.

Maxim Demin said:

“I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us.

“Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.

“We must also show belief in and respect for one another.

“That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now.

“Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the team, and will be assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick.’

