News

Premier League clubs on brink of record transfer window – Newcastle United spending v other 19

The 2022 summer transfer window for the 20 Premier League clubs officially opened on Friday 10 June.

The window lasting 84 days / twelve weeks, until 11pm on Thursday 1 September when the window closes.

So far, sixty of these transfer window days have passed, with 24 (including today – Tuesday 9 August) remaining.

We are now at the point where 86 incoming signings by Premier League clubs have been confirmed (see below), with some £1.33bn committed already in initial transfer fees.

The 20 Premier League clubs are now set for an all but guaranteed record summer window.

Premier League clubs are now on track to beat their previous record of £1.43bn spent on signings back in summer 2017.

The estimates of spending by Premier League clubs is probably a little conservative in the figures I have used from the various sources and we still have three and a half weeks left of this summer 2022 window, yet the Premier League clubs are already collectively only around £100m short of that all-time record set five summers ago.

With any number of big signings speculated as still set to happen, I can’t see how that record isn’t going to be broken, maybe even by the time the season kicks off in two weeks time. With ‘only’ around another £400m of incoming signings needed to beat the record.

So which Premier League clubs have been the busiest so far…?

A breakdown below for each club with now Chelsea and Man Utd leading the way, Arsenal and Tottenham are next, both desperate to be competing once again.

West Ham, Man City, Leeds, Forest and Liverpool and are next.

Newcastle United now pushed down to tenth when it comes to biggest summer spenders.

Leicester City remaining the only one of the Premier League clubs not to have signed a single player.

These are all of the Premier League signings announced so far (as per the official Premier League site and BBC Sport):

This gives us the following breakdown of all 20 Premier League clubs as at 9am 8 August 2022, total money spent so far:

£175m Chelsea (Kalidou Koulibaly £33m, Raheem Sterling £50m, Marc Cucurella £60m, Carney Chukwuemeka £20m, Gabriel Slolina £12m)

£127m Man Utd (Tyrell Malacia £13m, Lisandro Martinez £57m, Christian Eriksen free, Lisandro Martinez £57m)

£119.7m Arsenal (Matt Turner £7.5m, Marquinhos £3m, Fabio Viera £34.2m, Gabriel Jesus £45m, Oleksandr Zinchenko £30m)

£105m Tottenham (Fraser Forster Free, Ivan Perisic Free, Yves Bissouma £25m, Richarlison £60m, Clement Lenglet Loan, Djed Spence £20m)

£100.5m West Ham (Nayef Aguerd £30m, Alphonse Areola £10.5m, Flynn Downes £12m, Maxwel Cornet £17.5m, Gianluca Scamacca £30.5m)

£96m Man City (Erling Haaland £51m, Stefan Ortega Moreno free, Kalvin Phillips £45m)

£91m Leeds (Brenden Aaronson £25m, Marc Roca £10m, Rasmus Kristensen £10m, Luis Sinisterra £21m, Tyler Adams £20m, Darko Gyabi £5m, Sonny Perkins free)

£76.2m Nottingham Forest (Taiwo Awoniyi £17m, Dean Henderson loan, Moussa Niakhate £13m, Giulian Biancone £5m, Neco Williams £17m,Brandon Aguilera £1m, Wayne Hennessey £0.5m, Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo £10m, Orel Mangala £12.7m)

£73.2m Liverpool (Fabio Carvalho £5m, Darwin Nunez £64m, Calvin Ramsay £4.2m)

£60m Newcastle United (Matt Targett £15m, Nick Pope £10m, Sven Botman £35m)

£52.1m Southampton (Gavin Bazunu £12m, Mateusz Lis Free, Armel Bella-Kotchap £8.6m, Romeo Lavia £10.5m, Joe Aribo £10m, Sekou Mara £11m)

£48.0m Wolves (Nathan Collins £20.5m, Concalo Guedes £27.5m)

£46m Aston Villa (Boubacar Kamara Free, Philippe Coutinho £17m, Robin Olsen £3m, Diego Carlos £26m)

£41.4m Fulham (Joao Palhinha £17m, Andreas Pereira £10m, Shane Duffy loan, Bernd Leno £8m, Kevin Mbabu £6.4m)

£33.5m Crystal Palace (Malcolm Ebiowei £2m, Cheick Doucoure £23m, Chris Richards £8.5m)

£33m Brentford (Aaron Hickey £17m, Keane Lewis-Potter £16m, Thomas Strakosha free, Ben Mee free)

£23m Bournemouth (Ryan Fredericks Free, Joe Rothwell free, Marcos Senesi £13m, Neto free, Marcus Tavernier £10m)

£15.5m Brighton (Julio Enciso £9.5m, Simon Adingra £6m, Levi Colwill loan)

£15m Everton (James Tarkowski Free, Conor Coady loan, Dwight McNeil £15m, Ruben Vinagre loan)

These are the most recent Premier League signings announced so far (as per the official Premier League site and BBC Sport):

8 August

Conor Coady [Wolves – Everton] Loan

Concalo Guedes [Valencia – Wolves] £27.5m

Marcos Senesi [Feyenoord – Bournemouth] Reported £13m

7 August

Neto [Barcelona – Bournemouth] Free

5 August

Maxwel Cornet [Burnley – West Ham] Reported £17.5m

Shane Duffy [Brighton – Fulham] Loan

Marc Cucurella [Brighton – Chelsea] £60m

Levi Colwill [Chelsea – Brighton] Loan

4 August

Carney Chukwuemeka [Aston Villa – Chelsea] £20m

3 August

Gabriel Slolina [Chicago Fire – Chelsea] Reported £12m

2 August

Bernd Leno [Arsenal – Fulham] Reported £8m

1 August

Marcus Tavernier [Middlesbrough – Bournemouth] – reported £10m

31 July

Orel Mangala [Stuttgart – Nottingham Forest] – £12.7m

28 July

Dwight McNeil [Burnley – Everton] Reported £15m

27 July

Lisandro Martinez [Ajax – Manchester United] £57m

Chris Richards [Bayern Munich – Crystal Palace] £8.5m

Kevin Mbabu [Wolfsburg – Fulham] £6.4m

Ruben Vinagre [Sporting – Everton] Loan

26 July

Gianluca Scamacca [Sassuolo – West Ham] £30.5m

25 July

Sekou Mara [Bordeaux – Southampton] Reported £11m

