Premier League clubs – Intriguing stats for all 2022 matches

An intriguing table has now been been published, showing Premier League clubs and all their stats from games played in 2022.

Interesting to compare how the various teams have performed across the space of these past eight months.

Particularly interesting of course, is how Newcastle United have got on under Eddie Howe, compared to their rivals.

Table form My Football Facts site featuring all matches played by Premier League clubs in 2022:

As you can see, Newcastle United appear third in this table when it comes to number of points picked up by Premier League clubs in 2022.

However, in reality, NUFC are third in the table, as Spurs have played two more games this calendar year and picked up only three more points. Tottenham averaging 1.96 points per match, whilst for Newcastle United it is 2.00 points per game.

As has been pointed out many times, over the course of a full season, averaging 2.00 points per game would give you 76 points from 38 matches. Which would have been enough for third place in the 2021/22 season and second in 2020/21.

When looking at stats, a handful of matches can be deceptive. All Premier League clubs can have a mini run of form / luck over four or five games.

However, when you are talking now 21 games and almost eight months worth of form, you get growing confidence of this being more than just a blip.

It isn’t just the points though.

When it comes to goals conceded, only Liverpool and Man City have leaked fewer in 2022 than Newcastle’s total of 20.

When you consider Newcastle United had two off days when conceding five each to Spurs and Man City, that means only 10 goals conceded in the other 19 NUFC PL matches in 2022.

Quite astonishing when you consider the mess that Eddie Howe inherited.

The last eight Premier League matches have seen Newcastle keep five clean sheets and whilst partly it was of course luck on Saturday, this entire 2022 record does help explain how even when not playing particularly well, a goalless draw enabled a point to still be picked up at Brighton.

