Premier League clubs break transfer window record – Newcastle United spending v other 19

The 2022 summer transfer window for the 20 Premier League clubs officially opened on Friday 10 June.

The window lasting 84 days / twelve weeks, until 11pm on Thursday 1 September when the window closes.

So far, sixty nine of these transfer window days have passed, with 15 (including today – Thursday 18 August) remaining.

We are now at the point where 98 incoming signings by Premier League clubs have been confirmed (see below), with some £1.51bn committed already in initial transfer fees.

By my (conservative) calculations, the 20 Premier League clubs have now already set a record summer window.

Premier League clubs beating their previous record of £1.43bn spent on signings back in summer 2017.

Still a couple of weeks to go.

So which Premier League clubs have been the busiest so far…?

A breakdown below for each club with now Chelsea and Man Utd leading the way.

Newcastle United now pushed down to eleventh when it comes to biggest summer spenders.

Leicester City remaining the only one of the Premier League clubs not to have paid out any money, just one free signing.

The Foxes also the only Premier League club to have signed fewer than the three signings Newcastle United have made so far,

These are all of the Premier League signings announced so far (as per the official Premier League site and BBC Sport):

This gives us the following breakdown of all 20 Premier League clubs after close of business on 17 August 2022, total money spent so far:

£175m Chelsea (Kalidou Koulibaly £33m, Raheem Sterling £50m, Marc Cucurella £60m, Carney Chukwuemeka £20m, Gabriel Slolina £12m)

£127m Man Utd (Tyrell Malacia £13m, Lisandro Martinez £57m, Christian Eriksen free, Lisandro Martinez £57m)

£120m Tottenham (Fraser Forster Free, Ivan Perisic Free, Yves Bissouma £25m, Richarlison £60m, Clement Lenglet Loan, Djed Spence £20m, Destiny Udogie £15m)

£119.7m Arsenal (Matt Turner £7.5m, Marquinhos £3m, Fabio Viera £34.2m, Gabriel Jesus £45m, Oleksandr Zinchenko £30m)

£110.6m West Ham (Nayef Aguerd £30m, Alphonse Areola £10.5m, Flynn Downes £12m, Maxwel Cornet £17.5m, Gianluca Scamacca £30.5m, Thilo Kehrer £10.1m)

£107m Man City (Erling Haaland £51m, Stefan Ortega Moreno free, Kalvin Phillips £45m, Sergio Gomez £11m)

£104.7m Nottingham Forest (Taiwo Awoniyi £17m, Dean Henderson loan, Moussa Niakhate £13m, Giulian Biancone £5m, Neco Williams £17m,Brandon Aguilera £1m, Wayne Hennessey £0.5m, Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo £10m, Orel Mangala £12.7m, Emmanuel Dennis £20m, Cheikhou Kouyate Free, Remo Freuler £8.5m)

£91m Leeds (Brenden Aaronson £25m, Marc Roca £10m, Rasmus Kristensen £10m, Luis Sinisterra £21m, Tyler Adams £20m, Darko Gyabi £5m, Sonny Perkins free)

£90.2m Wolves (Nathan Collins £20.5m, Concalo Guedes £27.5m, Matheus Nunes £42.2m)

£73.2m Liverpool (Fabio Carvalho £5m, Darwin Nunez £64m, Calvin Ramsay £4.2m)

£60m Newcastle United (Matt Targett £15m, Nick Pope £10m, Sven Botman £35m)

£52.1m Southampton (Gavin Bazunu £12m, Mateusz Lis Free, Armel Bella-Kotchap £8.6m, Romeo Lavia £10.5m, Joe Aribo £10m, Sekou Mara £11m)

£56.4m Fulham (Joao Palhinha £17m, Andreas Pereira £10m, Shane Duffy loan, Bernd Leno £8m, Kevin Mbabu £6.4m, Issa Diop £15m)

£49.7m Brentford (Aaron Hickey £17m, Keane Lewis-Potter £16m, Thomas Strakosha free, Ben Mee free, Mikkel Damsgaard £16.7m)

£48m Everton (James Tarkowski Free, Conor Coady loan, Dwight McNeil £15m, Ruben Vinagre loan, Amadou Onana £33m)

£46m Aston Villa (Boubacar Kamara Free, Philippe Coutinho £17m, Robin Olsen £3m, Diego Carlos £26m)

£33.5m Crystal Palace (Malcolm Ebiowei £2m, Cheick Doucoure £23m, Chris Richards £8.5m)

£30.5m Brighton (Julio Enciso £9.5m, Simon Adingra £6m, Levi Colwill loan, Pervis Estupinan £15m)

£23m Bournemouth (Ryan Fredericks Free, Joe Rothwell free, Marcos Senesi £13m, Neto free, Marcus Tavernier £10m)

£0 Leicester (Alex Smithies free)

These are the most recent Premier League signings announced so far (as per the official Premier League site and BBC Sport):

17 August

Thilo Kehrer [Paris St-Germain – West Ham] £10.1m

Matheus Nunes [Sporting Lisbon – Wolves] £42.2m

16 August

Pervis Estupinan [Villarreal – Brighton] £15m

Sergio Gomez [Anderlecht – Manchester City] £11m

Destiny Udogie [Udinese – Tottenham] £15m

14 August

Remo Freuler [Atalanta – Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

13 August

Emmanuel Dennis [Watford – Nottingham Forest] £20m

Cheikhou Kouyate [Crystal Palace – Nottingham Forest] Free

12 August

Alex Smithies [Cardiff – Leicester] Free

10 August

Mikkel Damsgaard [Sampdoria – Brentford] £16.7m

Issa Diop [West Ham – Fulham] £15m

9 August

Amadou Onana [Lille – Everton] £33m

