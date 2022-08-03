Opinion

Predicted where all 20 Premier League clubs will finish in the table in the 2022/23 season

The Newcastle United pre-season is all but gone.

We are asking various regular / irregular Mag writers a number of questions ahead of this 2022/23 Premier League season,

The idea to get a wide range of views ahead of this Newcastle United campaign.

A snapshot of what various fans are thinking about, what might lie ahead of us all…as well as reflecting on various other NUFC issues.

Next up we have Philip Sullivan answering a few…

For Newcastle United and the 2022/23 season, what are your hopes?

That Sunderland are promoted and the Tyne/Wear derby restarts.

More material support for the women’s squad.

Investment to develop all employees in the club to be the best, top to bottom; not just the squad and Benton.

That Allan Saint-Maximin becomes a prolific goal scorer.

That Jonjo gets back to fitness and puts in 90 mins of effort to show what a great player he is.

More home grown players in the first team. E.g. Elliot Anderson, Matty Longstaff.

Getting rid of betting shirt sponsorship.

For Newcastle United and the 2022/23 season, what are your expectations?

Ninth place

Positive and negative media reports on United’s spending power.

For Newcastle United and the 2022/23 season, what are your worst fears?

Gareth Southgate’s resignation and Eddie Howe’s appointment.

Board interference if results take a dip.

Overconfidence.

Injuries to key players.

If somebody asks you whether you are concerned about having Saudi Arabian ownership, what is your reply?

Yes. The Liv golf league adds to the concern. October could be a flashpoint.

What do you think Newcastle’s first choice eleven will be next season (put ‘new signing’ if you think Eddie Howe will sign a first choice player for that position in remainder of window)?

Very hard to say. Eddie is full of surprises. Who saw Joelinton coming and a rejuvenated Ryan Fraser?

What is the minimum capacity Newcastle United need moving forward and what is the ideal capacity for the future?

55,000 and 80,000

If you had to put your mortgage/energy bill on it, where would you predict Newcastle United to finish in each of the next five seasons?

If they keep Eddie Howe 9th, 9th, 8th, 7th, 6th. If not, threat of relegation from year four.

What is your prediction for the final 2022/23 Premier League table, which positions all 20 clubs will end the season?

Liverpool, 2. Arsenal, 3. Chelsea, 4. Man City, 5. Man U, 6. Spurs, 7. West Ham, 8. Brighton, 9. Newcastle, 10. Leicester, 11. Wolves, 12. Palace, 13. Brentford, 14. Soton, 15. Villa, 16. Everton, 17. Leeds, 18. Bournemouth, 19. Fulham, 20. Forest.

