Pep Guardiola responds to Premier League title race question – ‘The future is Newcastle United’

Pep Guardiola has been on media duties this Friday afternoon.

The Manchester City boss sitting at the top of the Premier League, two wins and six goals scored without reply.

Next up a trip to St James’ Park, with Newcastle United set to go ahead of the visitors if they can get a home win.

The last meeting in the Premier League between the two clubs saw a 4-0 away win, Pep Guardiola seeing Ciaran Clark gift a ridiculously easy opening goal after only a few minutes, then later an even more ridiculous incident where both the on-pitch referee and VAR official failed to award a penalty as Ederson took Ryan Fraser’s legs from under him, with the ball nowhere near them.

Pep Guardiola stated this Friday afternoon that St James’ Park is one of the best stadia in England with an ‘incredible’ atmosphere.

Since arriving at the Etihad in 2016, Pep Guardiola hasn’t always had it so easy in the Premier League at St James’ Park, his five results reading:

Newcastle 0 Man City 1

Newcastle 2 Man City 1

Newcastle 2 Man City 2

Newcastle 3 Man City 4

Newcastle 0 Man City 4

Newcastle scoring seven goals in the first four clashes and picking up four points and two narrow one goal margin defeats, before then December’s four goal victory.

Less than two weeks into the season, Pep Guardiola was also asked about the title race, Man City already shortened to 1/3 favourites by the bookies and four points ahead of Liverpool after the scousers have drawn their opening two matches: ‘It’s just two Premier League games (so far). It is very early days. After two fixtures, we cannot make any plans about the future. The future is Newcastle United. Liverpool is not my business. This is Man City.’

Pep Guardiola revealed today that Kalvin Phillips and Cole Palmer are available for the Newcastle game, having missed the last match with knocks. Aymeric Laporte the only player definitely absent through injury on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola on Newcastle United:

“They (Newcastle) had an incredible run of games (in the second half of last season) and after that they were safe.

“Our level of attention and concentration was high (back in May when beating Newcastle 5-0 at the Etohad) because we had four games left and we gave everything and got a good result, but I saw in that game against them, we struggled with the second balls.

“They are exceptional in terms of how direct and aggressive they are.

“Eddie Howe always makes competitive teams, at Bournemouth and here (at Newcastle United).

“Newcastle away is always an incredible environment (atmosphere).

“The stadium is one of the best I have seen here (in England).

“What happened in the past doesn’t matter.

“Newcastle is not a project for one season.

“No one has the secret to success in world football but we are aligned on the same page here…”

Asked about the title race:

“It’s just two Premier League games (so far).

“It is very early days.

“After two fixtures, we cannot make any plans about the future.

“The future is Newcastle United.

“Liverpool is not my business. This is Man City.”

On Kalvin Phillips and Cole Palmer who missed the win over Bournemouth:

“Cole Palmer is back and Kalvin Phillips is back.

|”Some niggles for some players but the rest are okay.”

On new left-back Sergio Gomez:

“So far, so good, no complaints.

“He is settling in, his mood is exceptional and he is starting to know us.

“He will travel with us (to Newcastle)”

